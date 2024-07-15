Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : NTPC's stock opened at ₹378.55 and closed at ₹377.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹379.6, while the low was ₹372. The market cap stands at 365806.73 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 1316306 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has dropped by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹377.20. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 100.72% to ₹377.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to reach 24502.15 within the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-3.87%
|6 Months
|20.63%
|YTD
|21.21%
|1 Year
|100.72%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|380.43
|Support 1
|373.03
|Resistance 2
|383.62
|Support 2
|368.82
|Resistance 3
|387.83
|Support 3
|365.63
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 1316 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹379.6 & ₹372 yesterday to end at ₹377.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend