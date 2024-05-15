Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 361.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's 355.85
Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹361.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹355.85

15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST

49 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 355.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.35 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 350.75, reached a high of 357.2, and closed at 350.9. The low for the day was 350.75. The market capitalization stood at 345,201.31 crore. The 52-week high was 380.4, and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 731,164 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:01:38 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:33:05 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.06%. Analysts estimate that the ROE will be 12.63% in the current fiscal year and 13.22% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:10:54 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:34:26 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 06:06:55 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.55% to reach 361.35, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are also experiencing an upward movement. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC361.355.51.55380.4171.9350389.03
Power Grid Corporation Of India314.25.01.62317.4172.54292224.97
Adani Green Energy1837.648.12.692016.0816.0291081.81
Adani Power639.812.151.94647.0214.0246767.02
Tata Power431.451.150.27464.3201.75137934.21
15 May 2024, 05:30:49 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock reached a low of 356.55 and a high of 363.50 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 04:33:04 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:54:07 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed today at ₹361.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at 361.35 - a 1.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 364.22 , 367.28 , 371.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 357.37 , 353.58 , 350.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:53:58 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -21.64% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ntpc traded until 3 PM is 21.64% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 361.35, a decrease of 1.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:37:08 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:16:02 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹361.2, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 03:03:22 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days351.46
10 Days357.46
20 Days357.17
50 Days344.97
100 Days329.77
300 Days282.64
15 May 2024, 02:59:58 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:54:35 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -25.56% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 25.56% lower than yesterday, with the price at 362.2, down by 1.78%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42:45 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, NTPC reached a high of 362.0 and a low of 359.45. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.85Support 1360.3
Resistance 2363.7Support 2358.6
Resistance 3365.4Support 3357.75
15 May 2024, 02:17:46 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 02:00:12 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹360.6, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 01:56:24 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.33% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 1.33% lower than yesterday, with the price at 359.95, down by 1.15%. Studying volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

15 May 2024, 01:36:24 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 361.25 and 359.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 359.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 361.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.23Support 1360.23
Resistance 2361.62Support 2359.62
Resistance 3362.23Support 3359.23
15 May 2024, 01:15:31 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider retaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:08:57 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's low price for the day was 356.55, while the high price reached 363.5.

15 May 2024, 12:47:20 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 18.76% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 12 AM is 18.76% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at 360.65, up by 1.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:38:29 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 361.27 and 357.42 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 357.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 361.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.25Support 1359.35
Resistance 2361.95Support 2358.15
Resistance 3363.15Support 3357.45
15 May 2024, 12:26:34 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:23:20 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days351.46
10 Days357.46
20 Days357.17
50 Days344.97
100 Days329.77
300 Days282.64
15 May 2024, 12:13:47 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹360, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:49:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 51.80% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 51.80% higher than yesterday, with the price at 360.25, up by 1.24%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:39:04 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 361.8 and 356.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 356.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 361.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.27Support 1357.42
Resistance 2363.53Support 2355.83
Resistance 3365.12Support 3353.57
15 May 2024, 11:30:07 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹359, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 11:14:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 1.31% to reach 360.5, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power, are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight declines of -0.1% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC360.54.651.31380.4171.9349564.81
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.12.90.94317.4172.54290271.85
Adani Green Energy1825.435.92.012016.0816.0289149.29
Adani Power640.512.852.05647.0214.0247037.01
Tata Power434.34.00.93464.3201.75138845.36
15 May 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 10:45:52 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 65.78% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 65.78% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 359.2, up by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:39:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 362.45 & a low of 357.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.8Support 1356.75
Resistance 2364.65Support 2354.55
Resistance 3366.85Support 3351.7
15 May 2024, 10:15:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:58:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 1.15% to reach 359.95, in line with its industry counterparts such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a slight rise of 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC359.954.11.15380.4171.9349031.5
Power Grid Corporation Of India310.31.10.36317.4172.54288597.74
Adani Green Energy1809.6520.151.132016.0816.0286654.44
Adani Power638.010.351.65647.0214.0246072.77
Tata Power435.45.11.19464.3201.75139197.03
15 May 2024, 09:40:04 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 1.02%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:36:33 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹361.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 358.63 & second resistance of 361.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 365.58. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 365.58 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 09:18:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 1.03% and is currently trading at 359.50. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have surged by 102.22% to reach 359.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months44.81%
YTD14.35%
1 Year102.22%
15 May 2024, 08:51:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.63Support 1351.68
Resistance 2361.42Support 2347.52
Resistance 3365.58Support 3344.73
15 May 2024, 08:32:14 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 3.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
15 May 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17055 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.

15 May 2024, 08:04:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹350.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 357.2 & 350.75 yesterday to end at 350.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

