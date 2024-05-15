Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹361.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹355.85

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹350.75, reached a high of ₹357.2, and closed at ₹350.9. The low for the day was ₹350.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹345,201.31 crore. The 52-week high was ₹380.4, and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 731,164 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.06%. Analysts estimate that the ROE will be 12.63% in the current fiscal year and 13.22% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% over the past 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.55% to reach ₹361.35, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are also experiencing an upward movement. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|361.35
|5.5
|1.55
|380.4
|171.9
|350389.03
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|314.2
|5.0
|1.62
|317.4
|172.54
|292224.97
|Adani Green Energy
|1837.6
|48.1
|2.69
|2016.0
|816.0
|291081.81
|Adani Power
|639.8
|12.15
|1.94
|647.0
|214.0
|246767.02
|Tata Power
|431.45
|1.15
|0.27
|464.3
|201.75
|137934.21
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock reached a low of ₹356.55 and a high of ₹363.50 on the current day.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.3%; Futures open interest increased by 1.31%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed today at ₹361.35, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹361.35 - a 1.55% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 364.22 , 367.28 , 371.07. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 357.37 , 353.58 , 350.52.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -21.64% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of Ntpc traded until 3 PM is 21.64% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹361.35, a decrease of 1.55%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹361.2, up 1.5% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -25.56% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 25.56% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹362.2, down by 1.78%. Volume traded is a significant indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, NTPC reached a high of 362.0 and a low of 359.45. The stock broke all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.85
|Support 1
|360.3
|Resistance 2
|363.7
|Support 2
|358.6
|Resistance 3
|365.4
|Support 3
|357.75
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹360.6, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -1.33% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 1.33% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹359.95, down by 1.15%. Studying volume along with price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 361.25 and 359.35 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 359.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 361.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.23
|Support 1
|360.23
|Resistance 2
|361.62
|Support 2
|359.62
|Resistance 3
|362.23
|Support 3
|359.23
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.91%; Futures open interest increased by 0.89%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider retaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's low price for the day was ₹356.55, while the high price reached ₹363.5.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 18.76% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 12 AM is 18.76% higher compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹360.65, up by 1.35%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 361.27 and 357.42 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 357.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 361.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.25
|Support 1
|359.35
|Resistance 2
|361.95
|Support 2
|358.15
|Resistance 3
|363.15
|Support 3
|357.45
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹360, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 51.80% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 51.80% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹360.25, up by 1.24%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 361.8 and 356.75 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 356.75 and selling near the hourly resistance at 361.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.27
|Support 1
|357.42
|Resistance 2
|363.53
|Support 2
|355.83
|Resistance 3
|365.12
|Support 3
|353.57
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹359, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹358.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹361.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹361.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 1.31% to reach ₹360.5, moving in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, such as Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power, are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight declines of -0.1% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|360.5
|4.65
|1.31
|380.4
|171.9
|349564.81
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.1
|2.9
|0.94
|317.4
|172.54
|290271.85
|Adani Green Energy
|1825.4
|35.9
|2.01
|2016.0
|816.0
|289149.29
|Adani Power
|640.5
|12.85
|2.05
|647.0
|214.0
|247037.01
|Tata Power
|434.3
|4.0
|0.93
|464.3
|201.75
|138845.36
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 65.78% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 65.78% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹359.2, up by 0.94%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 362.45 & a low of 357.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.8
|Support 1
|356.75
|Resistance 2
|364.65
|Support 2
|354.55
|Resistance 3
|366.85
|Support 3
|351.7
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price has increased by 1.15% to reach ₹359.95, in line with its industry counterparts such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power, which are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen a slight rise of 0.25% and 0.09% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|359.95
|4.1
|1.15
|380.4
|171.9
|349031.5
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|310.3
|1.1
|0.36
|317.4
|172.54
|288597.74
|Adani Green Energy
|1809.65
|20.15
|1.13
|2016.0
|816.0
|286654.44
|Adani Power
|638.0
|10.35
|1.65
|647.0
|214.0
|246072.77
|Tata Power
|435.4
|5.1
|1.19
|464.3
|201.75
|139197.03
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.71%; Futures open interest increased by 1.02%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹361.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹355.85
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹358.63 & second resistance of ₹361.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹365.58. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹365.58 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of Ntpc has increased by 1.03% and is currently trading at ₹359.50. Over the past year, Ntpc shares have surged by 102.22% to reach ₹359.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|8.31%
|6 Months
|44.81%
|YTD
|14.35%
|1 Year
|102.22%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.63
|Support 1
|351.68
|Resistance 2
|361.42
|Support 2
|347.52
|Resistance 3
|365.58
|Support 3
|344.73
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17055 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 731 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹350.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.2 & ₹350.75 yesterday to end at ₹350.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
