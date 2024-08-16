Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 396.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 399.65 and closed at 395.85, reaching a high of 400 and a low of 393.55. The market capitalization stood at 384,957.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 426.35, while the 52-week low is 211.85. A total of 162,387 shares were traded on the BSE.

16 Aug 2024, 09:30:11 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹399, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹396.25

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 399 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 393.33 and 399.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 393.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18:45 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's share price has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 399.55. Over the past year, NTPC's share price has surged by 86.08% to 399.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.79%
3 Months1.2%
6 Months20.84%
YTD27.38%
1 Year86.08%
16 Aug 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1399.68Support 1393.33
Resistance 2403.02Support 2390.32
Resistance 3406.03Support 3386.98
16 Aug 2024, 08:34:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 13.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121010
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 Aug 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25068 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹395.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 400 & 393.55 yesterday to end at 397. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

