Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹399.65 and closed at ₹395.85, reaching a high of ₹400 and a low of ₹393.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹384,957.65 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹426.35, while the 52-week low is ₹211.85. A total of 162,387 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹399 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹393.33 and ₹399.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹393.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 399.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's share price has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹399.55. Over the past year, NTPC's share price has surged by 86.08% to ₹399.55. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|3 Months
|1.2%
|6 Months
|20.84%
|YTD
|27.38%
|1 Year
|86.08%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|399.68
|Support 1
|393.33
|Resistance 2
|403.02
|Support 2
|390.32
|Resistance 3
|406.03
|Support 3
|386.98
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 13.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 162 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹400 & ₹393.55 yesterday to end at ₹397. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.