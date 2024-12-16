Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹356 and closed slightly lower at ₹355.45. The stock reached a high of ₹358.1 and a low of ₹348.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹346,316.4 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 526,798 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹448.3, while its 52-week low is ₹280.85, indicating a significant range in its recent performance.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.88
|Support 1
|350.63
|Resistance 2
|364.72
|Support 2
|344.22
|Resistance 3
|371.13
|Support 3
|340.38
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 29.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹358.1 & ₹348.05 yesterday to end at ₹357.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend