Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Dec 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 355.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 356 and closed slightly lower at 355.45. The stock reached a high of 358.1 and a low of 348.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 346,316.4 crore, NTPC's shares traded a volume of 526,798 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 448.3, while its 52-week low is 280.85, indicating a significant range in its recent performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.88Support 1350.63
Resistance 2364.72Support 2344.22
Resistance 3371.13Support 3340.38
16 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 29.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15703 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 5.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 526 k.

16 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹355.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 358.1 & 348.05 yesterday to end at 357.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

