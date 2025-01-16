Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 310.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 312.9 and closed at 310.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 324.2 and a low of 312.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of 300,984.50 crore, NTPC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 448.3, while the low is 296.55. BSE recorded a volume of 882,729 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at 323.25. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have appreciated by 3.16%, reaching 323.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.24%
3 Months-19.54%
6 Months-15.53%
YTD-3.6%
1 Year3.16%
16 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1326.02Support 1314.27
Resistance 2331.03Support 2307.53
Resistance 3337.77Support 3302.52
16 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 458.0, 42.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15078 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 817 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹310.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 324.2 & 312.9 yesterday to end at 321.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

