Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹312.9 and closed at ₹310.85, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹324.2 and a low of ₹312.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹300,984.50 crore, NTPC continues to be a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹448.3, while the low is ₹296.55. BSE recorded a volume of 882,729 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.62%, currently trading at ₹323.25. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have appreciated by 3.16%, reaching ₹323.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.24%
|3 Months
|-19.54%
|6 Months
|-15.53%
|YTD
|-3.6%
|1 Year
|3.16%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|326.02
|Support 1
|314.27
|Resistance 2
|331.03
|Support 2
|307.53
|Resistance 3
|337.77
|Support 3
|302.52
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 42.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 817 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹324.2 & ₹312.9 yesterday to end at ₹321.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend