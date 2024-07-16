Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at ₹379.25 and closed at ₹377.25. The high for the day was ₹388.45 and the low was ₹376.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹373951.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2642565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17898 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹377.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
