Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 Jul 2024, by 2.23 %. The stock closed at 377.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc's stock opened at 379.25 and closed at 377.25. The high for the day was 388.45 and the low was 376.85. The market capitalization stood at 373951.93 crore, with a 52-week high of 395 and a 52-week low of 184.75. The BSE volume for the day was 2642565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17898 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹377.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 388.45 & 376.85 yesterday to end at 385.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

