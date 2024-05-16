Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 361.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's 361.35
Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹361.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹361.35

50 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 361.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at 358 and closed at 355.85. The high for the day was 363.5, and the low was 356.55. The market capitalization stood at 350389.03 crore. The 52-week high was 380.4, and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 571,037 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:04:21 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:39:44 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. Its return on investment was 5.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.63% and 13.22% respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:08:36 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 1.46% in revenue and 10.54% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:37:42 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
16 May 2024, 06:02:27 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price increased by 0.01% to reach 361.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation Of India and Adani Green Energy are declining, while Adani Power and Tata Power are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC361.40.050.01380.4171.9350437.51
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.55-2.45-0.78317.4172.54290690.37
Adani Green Energy1836.35-1.25-0.072016.0816.0290883.8
Adani Power639.950.150.02647.8214.0246824.88
Tata Power433.92.450.57464.3201.75138717.48
16 May 2024, 05:30:40 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC stock had a low price of 353 and a high price of 364.95 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:30:49 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 1.58%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 03:48:03 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed today at ₹361.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at 361.4 - a 0.01% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 366.05 , 370.35 , 376.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 355.25 , 348.75 , 344.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:45:36 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 49.16% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 49.16% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 361.4, up by 0.01%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:36:34 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:17:27 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹361.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 361.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 357.37 and 364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:57:13 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55:04 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days352.82
10 Days356.74
20 Days356.79
50 Days345.37
100 Days330.45
300 Days283.47
16 May 2024, 02:45:05 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 13.97% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 13.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at 357.9, up by -0.95%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:37:11 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 358.13 and 354.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 354.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 358.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.77Support 1354.07
Resistance 2359.08Support 2351.68
Resistance 3361.47Support 3350.37
16 May 2024, 02:13:17 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:07:32 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹354.3, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 357.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 353.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 353.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:53:03 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.44% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 5.44% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at 354.5, a decrease of 1.9%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further declines in prices.

16 May 2024, 01:40:47 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, NTPC reached a high of 359.3 and a low of 355.4. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 356.33 and 354.47 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.13Support 1354.23
Resistance 2360.67Support 2352.87
Resistance 3362.03Support 3350.33
16 May 2024, 01:16:06 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest increased by 1.68%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.

16 May 2024, 01:02:42 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 356.4 and a high of 364.95 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:48:00 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.67% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 14.67% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 359.1, a decrease of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:43:16 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 358.92 and 356.22 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 356.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 358.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.13Support 1356.33
Resistance 2362.07Support 2354.47
Resistance 3363.93Support 3352.53
16 May 2024, 12:28:48 PM IST

16 May 2024, 12:23:49 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:20:57 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹359.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 359.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 357.37 and 364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:49:56 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.62% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NTPC until 11 AM is 21.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 357.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.05%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:33:49 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc reached a high of 359.35 and a low of 356.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 358.1 and 356.95, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1358.92Support 1356.22
Resistance 2360.48Support 2355.08
Resistance 3361.62Support 3353.52
16 May 2024, 11:24:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹357.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 357.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 353.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of 353.58 then there can be further negative price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:11:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's share price dropped by 0.69% to reach 358.85, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy are declining, whereas Adani Power and Tata Power are showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.22% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC358.85-2.5-0.69380.4171.9347964.86
Power Grid Corporation Of India311.8-3.2-1.02317.4172.54289992.83
Adani Green Energy1822.95-14.65-0.82016.0816.0288761.2
Adani Power641.751.950.3647.8214.0247519.12
Tata Power431.550.10.02464.3201.75137966.18
16 May 2024, 11:01:43 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:46:28 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.11% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 10 AM is 36.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 359, down by 0.65%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:40:38 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 361.3 & a low of 358.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.85Support 1358.1
Resistance 2362.45Support 2356.95
Resistance 3363.6Support 3355.35
16 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:51:39 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price dropped by 0.26% to reach 360.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Power are declining, whereas Tata Power is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.28% and 0.24% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC360.4-0.95-0.26380.4171.9349467.85
Power Grid Corporation Of India312.4-2.6-0.83317.4172.54290550.86
Adani Green Energy1816.1-21.5-1.172016.0816.0287676.14
Adani Power634.55-5.25-0.82647.8214.0244742.13
Tata Power432.451.00.23464.3201.75138253.91
16 May 2024, 09:41:56 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

16 May 2024, 09:36:41 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹359.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 359.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 357.37 and 364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:17:15 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price is currently trading at 360.40, with a decrease of -0.26%. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 103.63%, reaching 360.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.66%
3 Months8.41%
6 Months46.12%
YTD16.13%
1 Year103.63%
16 May 2024, 08:51:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.22Support 1357.37
Resistance 2367.28Support 2353.58
Resistance 3371.07Support 3350.52
16 May 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16483 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.

16 May 2024, 08:07:29 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹355.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 363.5 & 356.55 yesterday to end at 355.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

