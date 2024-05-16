Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹361.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹361.35

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹358 and closed at ₹355.85. The high for the day was ₹363.5, and the low was ₹356.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹350389.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹380.4, and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 571,037 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. Its return on investment was 5.06% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.63% and 13.22% respectively.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of 1.46% in revenue and 10.54% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price increased by 0.01% to reach ₹361.4, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation Of India and Adani Green Energy are declining, while Adani Power and Tata Power are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|361.4
|0.05
|0.01
|380.4
|171.9
|350437.51
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|312.55
|-2.45
|-0.78
|317.4
|172.54
|290690.37
|Adani Green Energy
|1836.35
|-1.25
|-0.07
|2016.0
|816.0
|290883.8
|Adani Power
|639.95
|0.15
|0.02
|647.8
|214.0
|246824.88
|Tata Power
|433.9
|2.45
|0.57
|464.3
|201.75
|138717.48
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC stock had a low price of ₹353 and a high price of ₹364.95 on the current day.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.07%; Futures open interest increased by 1.58%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed today at ₹361.4, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹361.4 - a 0.01% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 366.05 , 370.35 , 376.85. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 355.25 , 348.75 , 344.45.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 49.16% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is 49.16% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹361.4, up by 0.01%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live:
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹361.5, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹361.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹357.37 and ₹364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 13.97% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded by 2 PM is 13.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹357.9, up by -0.95%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 358.13 and 354.23 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 354.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 358.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.77
|Support 1
|354.07
|Resistance 2
|359.08
|Support 2
|351.68
|Resistance 3
|361.47
|Support 3
|350.37
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹354.3, down -1.95% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹357.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹353.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹353.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -5.44% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 5.44% lower than yesterday. The price is currently trading at ₹354.5, a decrease of 1.9%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal further declines in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, NTPC reached a high of 359.3 and a low of 355.4. The stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 356.33 and 354.47 in the last hour, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could assess for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.13
|Support 1
|354.23
|Resistance 2
|360.67
|Support 2
|352.87
|Resistance 3
|362.03
|Support 3
|350.33
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest increased by 1.68%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicate the possibility of a downward price trend in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹356.4 and a high of ₹364.95 on the current day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.67% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 14.67% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹359.1, a decrease of 0.62%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 358.92 and 356.22 in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 356.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 358.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.13
|Support 1
|356.33
|Resistance 2
|362.07
|Support 2
|354.47
|Resistance 3
|363.93
|Support 3
|352.53
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹359.5, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹359.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹357.37 and ₹364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -21.62% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of NTPC until 11 AM is 21.62% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹357.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.05%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends in the market. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc reached a high of 359.35 and a low of 356.65 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below key hourly resistances at 358.1 and 356.95, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors could assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|358.92
|Support 1
|356.22
|Resistance 2
|360.48
|Support 2
|355.08
|Resistance 3
|361.62
|Support 3
|353.52
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹357.15, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹357.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹353.58. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹353.58 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.11% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 10 AM is 36.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹359, down by 0.65%. Analyzing both the volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with higher volume could suggest further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 361.3 & a low of 358.55 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.85
|Support 1
|358.1
|Resistance 2
|362.45
|Support 2
|356.95
|Resistance 3
|363.6
|Support 3
|355.35
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Ntpc, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹359.6, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹361.35
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹359.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹357.37 and ₹364.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹357.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 364.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price is currently trading at ₹360.40, with a decrease of -0.26%. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 103.63%, reaching ₹360.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to 22200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.66%
|3 Months
|8.41%
|6 Months
|46.12%
|YTD
|16.13%
|1 Year
|103.63%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.22
|Support 1
|357.37
|Resistance 2
|367.28
|Support 2
|353.58
|Resistance 3
|371.07
|Support 3
|350.52
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16483 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.74% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 571 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹355.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹363.5 & ₹356.55 yesterday to end at ₹355.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
