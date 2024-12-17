Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Decline in Today’s Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at ₹357.3, with a high of ₹358.05 and a low of ₹351.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹342,195.4 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹280.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 450,285 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹352 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹350.1 and ₹357.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹350.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 357.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹353.30. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 15.67%, reaching ₹353.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.58%
|3 Months
|-12.85%
|6 Months
|-4.22%
|YTD
|13.42%
|1 Year
|15.67%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|357.3
|Support 1
|350.1
|Resistance 2
|361.7
|Support 2
|347.3
|Resistance 3
|364.5
|Support 3
|342.9
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 31.5% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹358.05 & ₹351.75 yesterday to end at ₹352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend