Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Decline in Today’s Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 17 Dec 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 352.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 352 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened and closed at 357.3, with a high of 358.05 and a low of 351.75. The company's market capitalization stands at 342,195.4 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock has reached a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 280.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 450,285 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹352, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹352.85

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 352 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 350.1 and 357.3 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 350.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 357.3 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.13%, currently trading at 353.30. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 15.67%, reaching 353.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.58%
3 Months-12.85%
6 Months-4.22%
YTD13.42%
1 Year15.67%
17 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1357.3Support 1350.1
Resistance 2361.7Support 2347.3
Resistance 3364.5Support 3342.9
17 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 31.5% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15549 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 450 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹357.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 358.05 & 351.75 yesterday to end at 352.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

