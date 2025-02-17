Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 17 Feb 2025, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 306.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 307.30 and closed slightly lower at 306.95. The stock reached a high of 308 and a low of 298.45 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stood at 291,235.94 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85, with a trading volume of 309,149 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.28Support 1296.38
Resistance 2312.22Support 2292.42
Resistance 3316.18Support 3286.48
17 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 42.88% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
17 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12033 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.

17 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹306.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 308 & 298.45 yesterday to end at 300.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

