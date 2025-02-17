Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹307.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹306.95. The stock reached a high of ₹308 and a low of ₹298.45 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹291,235.94 crores. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85, with a trading volume of 309,149 shares on the BSE.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.28
|Support 1
|296.38
|Resistance 2
|312.22
|Support 2
|292.42
|Resistance 3
|316.18
|Support 3
|286.48
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 42.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 35.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 309 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹308 & ₹298.45 yesterday to end at ₹300.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend