Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹326.35 and closed at ₹321.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹327.30 and a low of ₹321.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹311,602.40 crore, NTPC's stock continues to show significant activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 289,111 shares traded. The stock's 52-week range remains between ₹296.55 and ₹448.30.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹327.3 & ₹321.8 yesterday to end at ₹325.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.