Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2025, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 321.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.6 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 326.35 and closed at 321.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 327.30 and a low of 321.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 311,602.40 crore, NTPC's stock continues to show significant activity, as evidenced by a BSE volume of 289,111 shares traded. The stock's 52-week range remains between 296.55 and 448.30.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15420 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

17 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹321.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 327.3 & 321.8 yesterday to end at 325.6. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

