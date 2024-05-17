Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 364.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's 361.4
Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹364.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹361.4

48 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 0.98 %. The stock closed at 361.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, NTPC opened at 364.95, reached a high of 364.95, and a low of 353 before closing at 361.35. The market capitalization of NTPC was 350,437.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 380.4 and the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 472,376 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:01:06 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30:50 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. Its return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.06%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 12.63% in the current fiscal year and to 13.22% in the upcoming fiscal year.

17 May 2024, 07:02:23 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:31:09 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 06:01:33 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.11% to reach 365.4, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power saw a decline, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power experienced an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC365.44.01.11380.4171.9354316.18
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.350.80.26317.4172.54291434.42
Adani Green Energy1829.75-14.0-0.762016.0816.0289838.34
Adani Power635.75-4.2-0.66651.6214.0245204.96
Tata Power436.32.40.55464.3201.75139484.75
17 May 2024, 05:35:48 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated within a range of 360.35 to 366.6 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 04:36:40 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.93%; Futures open interest increased by 1.35%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:53:39 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed today at ₹364.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at 364.95 - a 0.98% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 368.22 , 370.43 , 374.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 362.07 , 358.13 , 355.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:45:38 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -32.27% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is down by 32.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 364.95, showing a decrease of 0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:31:10 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:15:07 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹365.7, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 365.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 355.25 and 366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 02:58:54 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days353.96
10 Days356.56
20 Days356.71
50 Days345.80
100 Days331.23
300 Days284.32
17 May 2024, 02:56:08 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:50:51 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -26.49% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 2 PM is 26.49% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at 365.3, down by 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 02:39:57 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc reached a high of 365.8 and a low of 362.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 364.18 and 365.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.52Support 1363.07
Resistance 2367.88Support 2360.98
Resistance 3369.97Support 3359.62
17 May 2024, 02:10:37 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 02:08:52 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹364.7, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 364.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 355.25 and 366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 01:47:48 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -26.37% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 26.37% lower than yesterday, with the price at 364.1, down by 0.75%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:37:53 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 364.07 and 362.97 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 362.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 364.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.18Support 1362.28
Resistance 2365.02Support 2361.22
Resistance 3366.08Support 3360.38
17 May 2024, 01:11:15 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:05:12 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, the NTPC stock price reached a low of 360.35 and a high of 365.15.

17 May 2024, 12:47:14 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.51% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 12 AM is down by 20.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 363.6, a decrease of 0.61%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:37:41 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 364.47 and 361.87 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 361.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 364.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.07Support 1362.97
Resistance 2364.63Support 2362.43
Resistance 3365.17Support 3361.87
17 May 2024, 12:24:58 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days353.96
10 Days356.56
20 Days356.71
50 Days345.80
100 Days331.23
300 Days284.32
17 May 2024, 12:23:50 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:13:43 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹363.5, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 363.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 355.25 and 366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:45:47 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -14.32% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 14.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at 363.95, a decrease of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:33:02 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 365.78 and 360.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 360.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 365.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1364.47Support 1361.87
Resistance 2366.03Support 2360.83
Resistance 3367.07Support 3359.27
17 May 2024, 11:21:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹363.3, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 363.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 355.25 and 366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 11:15:13 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 0.64% to reach 363.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC363.72.30.64380.4171.9352667.75
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.50.950.3317.4172.54291573.93
Adani Green Energy1830.1-13.65-0.742016.0816.0289893.78
Adani Power636.0-3.95-0.62651.6214.0245301.38
Tata Power436.152.250.52464.3201.75139436.8
17 May 2024, 11:04:29 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 10:47:53 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -8.05% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 10 AM is 8.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 364.15, a decrease of 0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:37:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 365.15 & a low of 360.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1365.78Support 1360.98
Resistance 2367.87Support 2358.27
Resistance 3370.58Support 3356.18
17 May 2024, 10:12:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:52:17 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.26% to reach 362.35. Among its peers, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing declines, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.17% and -0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC362.350.950.26380.4171.9351358.7
Power Grid Corporation Of India313.350.80.26317.4172.54291434.42
Adani Green Energy1828.35-15.4-0.842016.0816.0289616.58
Adani Power632.9-7.05-1.1651.6214.0244105.73
Tata Power436.82.90.67464.3201.75139644.6
17 May 2024, 09:47:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.23%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:36:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹361.75, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹361.4

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 361.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 355.25 and 366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:20:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 362.25. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 105.37%, reaching 362.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.45%
3 Months4.21%
6 Months43.23%
YTD16.17%
1 Year105.37%
17 May 2024, 08:47:43 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1366.05Support 1355.25
Resistance 2370.35Support 2348.75
Resistance 3376.85Support 3344.45
17 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 2.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
17 May 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16332 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.

17 May 2024, 08:00:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹361.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 364.95 & 353 yesterday to end at 361.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

