Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 364.95, up 0.98% from yesterday's 361.4

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹364.95, reached a high of ₹364.95, and a low of ₹353 before closing at ₹361.35. The market capitalization of NTPC was ₹350,437.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹380.4 and the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for NTPC was 472,376 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has a 7.50% MF holding & 17.85% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.55% in december to 7.50% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.03% in december to 17.85% in march quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 11.98%. Its return on investment (ROI) for the same period was 5.06%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 12.63% in the current fiscal year and to 13.22% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc has shown an EPS growth of 14.16% and a revenue growth of 17.20% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1751317.00 cr, which is -0.61% lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 1.46% and a profit growth of 10.54% in the fourth quarter.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 1.11% to reach ₹365.4, outperforming its peers. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power saw a decline, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power experienced an increase. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, also showed gains of 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|365.4
|4.0
|1.11
|380.4
|171.9
|354316.18
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.35
|0.8
|0.26
|317.4
|172.54
|291434.42
|Adani Green Energy
|1829.75
|-14.0
|-0.76
|2016.0
|816.0
|289838.34
|Adani Power
|635.75
|-4.2
|-0.66
|651.6
|214.0
|245204.96
|Tata Power
|436.3
|2.4
|0.55
|464.3
|201.75
|139484.75
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated within a range of ₹360.35 to ₹366.6 on the current day.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹364.95 - a 0.98% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 368.22 , 370.43 , 374.37. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 362.07 , 358.13 , 355.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 3 PM is down by 32.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹364.95, showing a decrease of 0.98%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹365.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹355.25 and ₹366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|353.96
|10 Days
|356.56
|20 Days
|356.71
|50 Days
|345.80
|100 Days
|331.23
|300 Days
|284.32
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 2 PM is 26.49% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹365.3, down by 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc reached a high of 365.8 and a low of 362.35 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 364.18 and 365.02, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.52
|Support 1
|363.07
|Resistance 2
|367.88
|Support 2
|360.98
|Resistance 3
|369.97
|Support 3
|359.62
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹364.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹355.25 and ₹366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 1 PM is 26.37% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹364.1, down by 0.75%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 364.07 and 362.97 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 362.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 364.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.18
|Support 1
|362.28
|Resistance 2
|365.02
|Support 2
|361.22
|Resistance 3
|366.08
|Support 3
|360.38
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, the NTPC stock price reached a low of ₹360.35 and a high of ₹365.15.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 12 AM is down by 20.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹363.6, a decrease of 0.61%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by a higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signify further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 364.47 and 361.87 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 361.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 364.47.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.07
|Support 1
|362.97
|Resistance 2
|364.63
|Support 2
|362.43
|Resistance 3
|365.17
|Support 3
|361.87
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹363.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹355.25 and ₹366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded by 11 AM is 14.32% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹363.95, a decrease of 0.71%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 365.78 and 360.98 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 360.98 and selling near the hourly resistance at 365.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|364.47
|Support 1
|361.87
|Resistance 2
|366.03
|Support 2
|360.83
|Resistance 3
|367.07
|Support 3
|359.27
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹363.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹355.25 and ₹366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price rose by 0.64% to reach ₹363.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are declining, whereas Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|363.7
|2.3
|0.64
|380.4
|171.9
|352667.75
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.5
|0.95
|0.3
|317.4
|172.54
|291573.93
|Adani Green Energy
|1830.1
|-13.65
|-0.74
|2016.0
|816.0
|289893.78
|Adani Power
|636.0
|-3.95
|-0.62
|651.6
|214.0
|245301.38
|Tata Power
|436.15
|2.25
|0.52
|464.3
|201.75
|139436.8
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of NTPC until 10 AM is 8.05% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹364.15, a decrease of 0.76%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a fall in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 365.15 & a low of 360.35 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|365.78
|Support 1
|360.98
|Resistance 2
|367.87
|Support 2
|358.27
|Resistance 3
|370.58
|Support 3
|356.18
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.26% to reach ₹362.35. Among its peers, Adani Green Energy and Adani Power are experiencing declines, while Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Power are showing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.17% and -0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|362.35
|0.95
|0.26
|380.4
|171.9
|351358.7
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|313.35
|0.8
|0.26
|317.4
|172.54
|291434.42
|Adani Green Energy
|1828.35
|-15.4
|-0.84
|2016.0
|816.0
|289616.58
|Adani Power
|632.9
|-7.05
|-1.1
|651.6
|214.0
|244105.73
|Tata Power
|436.8
|2.9
|0.67
|464.3
|201.75
|139644.6
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹361.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹355.25 and ₹366.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹355.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 366.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹362.25. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 105.37%, reaching ₹362.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.45%
|3 Months
|4.21%
|6 Months
|43.23%
|YTD
|16.17%
|1 Year
|105.37%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|366.05
|Support 1
|355.25
|Resistance 2
|370.35
|Support 2
|348.75
|Resistance 3
|376.85
|Support 3
|344.45
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 2.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.95 & ₹353 yesterday to end at ₹361.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
