Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Sees Decline in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹352.1 and closed at ₹352.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹353.7 and a low of ₹347.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹3,38,462.1 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of ₹448.3 and low of ₹293.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 380,243 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for NTPC, indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of ₹342.4 and a high of ₹350.8. This range indicates a notable movement in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the trading day.
Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 9.08% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 9.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹342.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.92%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Live Updates: NTPC reached a high of 345.9 and a low of 343.05 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved below the hourly support level of 343.98, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor additional support levels at 342.67 and 341.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|345.18
|Support 1
|342.33
|Resistance 2
|346.97
|Support 2
|341.27
|Resistance 3
|348.03
|Support 3
|339.48
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|363.39
|10 Days
|365.39
|20 Days
|365.31
|50 Days
|393.20
|100 Days
|401.58
|300 Days
|378.45
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹343.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹349.25
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹346.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹343.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹343.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.61% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's traded volume is down by 1.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹344.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.33%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC reached a high of 347.15 and a low of 344.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 344.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 343.5 and 341.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|346.88
|Support 1
|343.98
|Resistance 2
|348.47
|Support 2
|342.67
|Resistance 3
|349.78
|Support 3
|341.08
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹345.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹349.25
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹346.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹343.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹343.45 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has dropped by 1.22% today, currently trading at ₹345, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|345.0
|-4.25
|-1.22
|448.3
|293.3
|334534.98
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|323.0
|-7.0
|-2.12
|366.2
|222.75
|300409.38
|Adani Power
|521.05
|-3.85
|-0.73
|896.75
|430.85
|200965.86
|Adani Green Energy
|1121.6
|-21.2
|-1.86
|2173.65
|870.9
|177665.08
|Tata Power
|417.8
|-2.8
|-0.67
|494.85
|312.6
|133570.32
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.59% lower than yesterday
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 16.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹346, reflecting a decline of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 348.4 & a low of 345.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.05
|Support 1
|344.9
|Resistance 2
|349.8
|Support 2
|343.5
|Resistance 3
|351.2
|Support 3
|341.75
Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%
Ntpc Live Updates: A decline in futures prices alongside reduced open interest in NTPC indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, and there is a possibility that the stock could stabilize or begin to reverse in the near future.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹346.85, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹349.25
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹346.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹346.25 and ₹352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹346.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ntpc has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at ₹348.20. Over the past year, however, Ntpc shares have appreciated by 15.12%, reaching ₹348.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.44%
|3 Months
|-13.67%
|6 Months
|-5.57%
|YTD
|12.18%
|1 Year
|15.12%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|352.85
|Support 1
|346.25
|Resistance 2
|356.65
|Support 2
|343.45
|Resistance 3
|359.45
|Support 3
|339.65
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15494 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹352.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹353.7 & ₹347.55 yesterday to end at ₹349.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend