Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 01:16 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.59 %. The stock closed at 349.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 343.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 352.1 and closed at 352.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 353.7 and a low of 347.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 3,38,462.1 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable against its 52-week high of 448.3 and low of 293.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 380,243 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:16 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.8%; Futures open interest increased by 0.78%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices, coupled with an increase in open interest for NTPC, indicates the potential for a decline in price in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

18 Dec 2024, 01:05 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock experienced fluctuations today, with a low price of 342.4 and a high of 350.8. This range indicates a notable movement in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market conditions throughout the trading day.

18 Dec 2024, 12:53 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 9.08% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 9.08% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 342.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.92%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:38 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: NTPC reached a high of 345.9 and a low of 343.05 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price moved below the hourly support level of 343.98, suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor additional support levels at 342.67 and 341.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1345.18Support 1342.33
Resistance 2346.97Support 2341.27
Resistance 3348.03Support 3339.48
18 Dec 2024, 12:25 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:20 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days363.39
10 Days365.39
20 Days365.31
50 Days393.20
100 Days401.58
300 Days378.45
18 Dec 2024, 12:19 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹343.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 346.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 343.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 343.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:59 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.61% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's traded volume is down by 1.61% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 344.6, reflecting a decrease of 1.33%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for trend analysis. An increase in price coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Dec 2024, 11:55 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC reached a high of 347.15 and a low of 344.25 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 344.9 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and should monitor additional support levels at 343.5 and 341.75.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1346.88Support 1343.98
Resistance 2348.47Support 2342.67
Resistance 3349.78Support 3341.08
18 Dec 2024, 11:22 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹345.4, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 346.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 343.45. If the stock price breaks the second support of 343.45 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:13 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has dropped by 1.22% today, currently trading at 345, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, are also experiencing declines. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have fallen by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC345.0-4.25-1.22448.3293.3334534.98
Power Grid Corporation Of India323.0-7.0-2.12366.2222.75300409.38
Adani Power521.05-3.85-0.73896.75430.85200965.86
Adani Green Energy1121.6-21.2-1.862173.65870.9177665.08
Tata Power417.8-2.8-0.67494.85312.6133570.32
18 Dec 2024, 11:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 34.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 10:47 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -16.59% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 16.59% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 346, reflecting a decline of 0.93%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 348.4 & a low of 345.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.05Support 1344.9
Resistance 2349.8Support 2343.5
Resistance 3351.2Support 3341.75
18 Dec 2024, 10:17 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has dropped by 0.86% today, currently trading at 346.25, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines today. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have moved down by 0.12% and 0.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC346.25-3.0-0.86448.3293.3335747.06
Power Grid Corporation Of India324.55-5.45-1.65366.2222.75301850.97
Adani Power523.9-1.0-0.19896.75430.85202065.09
Adani Green Energy1121.4-21.4-1.872173.65870.9177633.4
Tata Power417.0-3.6-0.86494.85312.6133314.56
18 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.47%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.01%

Ntpc Live Updates: A decline in futures prices alongside reduced open interest in NTPC indicates that the current bearish trend may be weakening, and there is a possibility that the stock could stabilize or begin to reverse in the near future.

18 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹346.85, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹349.25

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 346.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 346.25 and 352.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 346.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 352.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Ntpc has decreased by 0.30%, currently trading at 348.20. Over the past year, however, Ntpc shares have appreciated by 15.12%, reaching 348.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.44%
3 Months-13.67%
6 Months-5.57%
YTD12.18%
1 Year15.12%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1352.85Support 1346.25
Resistance 2356.65Support 2343.45
Resistance 3359.45Support 3339.65
18 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 32.86% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15494 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 380 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:06 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹352.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 353.7 & 347.55 yesterday to end at 349.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.