Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 300.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.50 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Premium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at 297.05 and closed at 300.25, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of 303.10 and a low of 292.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 293,418.39 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at 448.30, while the 52-week low is 296.85. The BSE volume recorded was 234,336 shares, indicating active trading.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:17:47 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.76% today, currently trading at 300.20. Over the past year, NTPC shares have dropped by 10.48%, also landing at 300.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.62%
3 Months-16.09%
6 Months-24.99%
YTD-9.3%
1 Year-10.48%
18 Feb 2025, 08:48:13 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1306.03Support 1295.63
Resistance 2309.82Support 2289.02
Resistance 3316.43Support 3285.23
18 Feb 2025, 08:33:50 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 41.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:20:44 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11653 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:03:48 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹300.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 303.10 & 292.70 yesterday to end at 302.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

