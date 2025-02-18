Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹297.05 and closed at ₹300.25, marking an increase. The stock reached a high of ₹303.10 and a low of ₹292.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹293,418.39 crore, NTPC's 52-week high stands at ₹448.30, while the 52-week low is ₹296.85. The BSE volume recorded was 234,336 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.76% today, currently trading at ₹300.20. Over the past year, NTPC shares have dropped by 10.48%, also landing at ₹300.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.62%
|3 Months
|-16.09%
|6 Months
|-24.99%
|YTD
|-9.3%
|1 Year
|-10.48%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|306.03
|Support 1
|295.63
|Resistance 2
|309.82
|Support 2
|289.02
|Resistance 3
|316.43
|Support 3
|285.23
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 41.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11653 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 42.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 234 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹300.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹303.10 & ₹292.70 yesterday to end at ₹302.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend