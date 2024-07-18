Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock tumbles as investors sell off shares

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹386.7 and closed at ₹385.65. The high for the day was ₹388.75, and the low was ₹380. The market capitalization stood at ₹368,909.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹395 and ₹185.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 590,672 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹376.95, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹380.45
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹377.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹374.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹374.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NTPC has dropped by 0.78% and is currently trading at ₹377.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 103.99% to reach ₹377.50. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.9%
|3 Months
|-4.3%
|6 Months
|22.13%
|YTD
|22.27%
|1 Year
|103.99%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|386.13
|Support 1
|377.38
|Resistance 2
|391.82
|Support 2
|374.32
|Resistance 3
|394.88
|Support 3
|368.63
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 8.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17996 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹385.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹388.75 & ₹380 yesterday to end at ₹380.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend