Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC stock tumbles as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 380.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.95 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 386.7 and closed at 385.65. The high for the day was 388.75, and the low was 380. The market capitalization stood at 368,909.66 crore. The 52-week high and low were 395 and 185.8 respectively. The BSE volume for NTPC was 590,672 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹376.95, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹380.45

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 377.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 374.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 374.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price of NTPC has dropped by 0.78% and is currently trading at 377.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 103.99% to reach 377.50. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.9%
3 Months-4.3%
6 Months22.13%
YTD22.27%
1 Year103.99%
18 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1386.13Support 1377.38
Resistance 2391.82Support 2374.32
Resistance 3394.88Support 3368.63
18 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 8.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17996 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 590 k.

18 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹385.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 388.75 & 380 yesterday to end at 380.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.