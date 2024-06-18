Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 18 2024 09:43:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 846.60 0.76%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 490.25 2.70%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 325.70 1.31%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,597.60 0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 368.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 370.55 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened and closed at 369.95 with a high of 370.35 and a low of 366. The market capitalization was 357225.18 crore, with a 52-week high of 395 and a 52-week low of 182.65. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 601735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:45:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 45.01%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

18 Jun 2024, 09:30:09 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹370.55, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹368.4

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 370.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 366.08 and 370.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 366.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 370.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:21:28 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's stock price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 371.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 97.35% to reach 371.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.18%
3 Months9.91%
6 Months20.76%
YTD18.42%
1 Year97.35%
18 Jun 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1370.83Support 1366.08
Resistance 2373.22Support 2363.72
Resistance 3375.58Support 3361.33
18 Jun 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.43% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
18 Jun 2024, 08:18:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19076 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 601 k.

18 Jun 2024, 08:02:17 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 370.35 & 366 yesterday to end at 369.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue