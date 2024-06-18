Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened and closed at ₹369.95 with a high of ₹370.35 and a low of ₹366. The market capitalization was ₹357225.18 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹182.65. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 601735 shares.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 45.01%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹370.55, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹368.4
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹370.55 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹366.08 and ₹370.83 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹366.08 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 370.83 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC's stock price has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹371.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 97.35% to reach ₹371.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23465.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.18%
|3 Months
|9.91%
|6 Months
|20.76%
|YTD
|18.42%
|1 Year
|97.35%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|370.83
|Support 1
|366.08
|Resistance 2
|373.22
|Support 2
|363.72
|Resistance 3
|375.58
|Support 3
|361.33
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.43% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19076 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.86% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 601 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.35 & ₹366 yesterday to end at ₹369.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend