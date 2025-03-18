Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 337.40, up 1.75% from yesterday's 331.60

11 min read . 08:04 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 331.60 per share. The stock is currently trading at 337.40 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 332.15 and closed slightly lower at 331.70. The stock reached a high of 334.45 and a low of 330.60 during the session. NTPC has a market capitalization of 321,541.45 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 140,007 shares for NTPC.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc has a 17.62% MF holding & 18.20% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.46% in to 17.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.59% in to 18.20% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc has a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.53% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.

18 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 24.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.75%, reaching 337.40, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc337.45.81.75448.3292.7327165.52
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.83.51.31366.2247.5251860.35
Adani Power516.35.61.1896.75430.85199133.76
Adani Green Energy901.054.90.552173.65758.0142729.25
Tata Power362.6511.93.39494.85326.25115878.99
18 Mar 2025, 05:33 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock recorded a low of 331.45 and reached a high of 337.90 today. The trading range reflects a moderate fluctuation in the stock's value, indicating potential investor interest and market activity throughout the day.

18 Mar 2025, 04:33 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.59%; Futures open interest increased by 2.24%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed today at ₹337.40, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at 337.40 - a 1.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 340.05 , 342.2 , 346.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 333.6 , 329.3 , 327.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:46 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 94.43% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 94.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 337.40, reflecting a rise of 1.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement paired with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 03:31 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:16 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹337.35, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 334.03 & second resistance of 336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:59 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.10
10 Days325.42
20 Days319.79
50 Days320.13
100 Days346.36
300 Days371.10
18 Mar 2025, 02:56 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 136.21% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 136.21% above yesterday's levels, while the stock price is currently at 337.55, reflecting an increase of 1.79%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.73 and 335.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 335.48 and selling near hourly resistance 337.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.82Support 1336.57
Resistance 2338.23Support 2335.73
Resistance 3339.07Support 3335.32
18 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 02:03 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹336.25, up 1.40% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 334.03 & second resistance of 336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:45 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 160.13% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 160.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 336.75, reflecting a 1.55% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 337.25 & a low of 335.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 337.08 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.73Support 1335.48
Resistance 2338.62Support 2334.12
Resistance 3339.98Support 3333.23
18 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.19%; Futures open interest increased by 1.62%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:06 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock today experienced a low of 331.45 and reached a high of 337.40. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 5.95 for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the stock.

18 Mar 2025, 12:47 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 164.17% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 164.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 335.55, reflecting an increase of 1.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward movement.

18 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 337.4 & a low of 336.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 336.17 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 335.53 & 335.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.08Support 1335.73
Resistance 2337.92Support 2335.22
Resistance 3338.43Support 3334.38
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.10
10 Days325.42
20 Days319.79
50 Days320.13
100 Days346.36
300 Days371.10
18 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹337, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 334.03 & second resistance of 336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 167.21% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 167.21% above yesterday's levels, with the stock priced at 337.20, reflecting an increase of 1.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.92 and 333.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 333.92 and selling near hourly resistance 337.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.22Support 1336.17
Resistance 2337.63Support 2335.53
Resistance 3338.27Support 3335.12
18 Mar 2025, 11:25 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹336.35, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 334.03 & second resistance of 336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.58%, reaching 336.85, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.14% each.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc336.855.251.58448.3292.7326632.2
Power Grid Corporation Of India271.354.051.52366.2247.5252371.89
Adani Power514.94.20.82896.75430.85198593.79
Adani Green Energy900.154.00.452173.65758.0142586.69
Tata Power358.758.02.28494.85326.25114632.81
18 Mar 2025, 11:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 25.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 10:46 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 155.72% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 155.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 336.70, reflecting a 1.54% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a possible continuation of price declines.

18 Mar 2025, 10:35 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 336.65 & a low of 332.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1337.92Support 1333.92
Resistance 2339.28Support 2331.28
Resistance 3341.92Support 3329.92
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:57 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at 334.25, mirroring the performance of its industry peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.72%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc334.252.650.8448.3292.7324111.07
Power Grid Corporation Of India270.02.71.01366.2247.5251116.3
Adani Power514.03.30.65896.75430.85198246.67
Adani Green Energy903.06.850.762173.65758.0143038.13
Tata Power357.957.22.05494.85326.25114377.18
18 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹332.90, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹331.60

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 332.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 330.18 and 334.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 330.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 334.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The price of NTPC shares has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at 333.60. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 4.85%, reaching 333.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.64%
3 Months3.58%
6 Months-19.33%
YTD-0.51%
1 Year4.85%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1334.03Support 1330.18
Resistance 2336.17Support 2328.47
Resistance 3337.88Support 3326.33
18 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 26.96% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11742 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹331.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 334.45 & 330.60 yesterday to end at 331.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.