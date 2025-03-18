Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 337.40, up 1.75% from yesterday's 331.60

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹332.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹331.70. The stock reached a high of ₹334.45 and a low of ₹330.60 during the session. NTPC has a market capitalization of ₹321,541.45 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 140,007 shares for NTPC.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc has a 17.62% MF holding & 18.20% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.46% in to 17.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.59% in to 18.20% in quarter.
Ntpc has a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.53% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹421.0, 24.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.75%, reaching ₹337.40, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|337.4
|5.8
|1.75
|448.3
|292.7
|327165.52
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.8
|3.5
|1.31
|366.2
|247.5
|251860.35
|Adani Power
|516.3
|5.6
|1.1
|896.75
|430.85
|199133.76
|Adani Green Energy
|901.05
|4.9
|0.55
|2173.65
|758.0
|142729.25
|Tata Power
|362.65
|11.9
|3.39
|494.85
|326.25
|115878.99
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock recorded a low of ₹331.45 and reached a high of ₹337.90 today. The trading range reflects a moderate fluctuation in the stock's value, indicating potential investor interest and market activity throughout the day.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹337.40 - a 1.75% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 340.05 , 342.2 , 346.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 333.6 , 329.3 , 327.15.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, NTPC's trading volume has increased by 94.43% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹337.40, reflecting a rise of 1.75%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement paired with high volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹334.03 & second resistance of ₹336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|330.10
|10 Days
|325.42
|20 Days
|319.79
|50 Days
|320.13
|100 Days
|346.36
|300 Days
|371.10
Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 136.21% above yesterday's levels, while the stock price is currently at ₹337.55, reflecting an increase of 1.79%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.73 and 335.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 335.48 and selling near hourly resistance 337.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.82
|Support 1
|336.57
|Resistance 2
|338.23
|Support 2
|335.73
|Resistance 3
|339.07
|Support 3
|335.32
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹334.03 & second resistance of ₹336.17 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹337.88. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹337.88 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 160.13% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹336.75, reflecting a 1.55% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by high volume, it often indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 337.25 & a low of 335.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 337.08 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.73
|Support 1
|335.48
|Resistance 2
|338.62
|Support 2
|334.12
|Resistance 3
|339.98
|Support 3
|333.23
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock today experienced a low of ₹331.45 and reached a high of ₹337.40. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹5.95 for the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market activity surrounding the stock.
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 164.17% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹335.55, reflecting an increase of 1.19%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for sustainable growth, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further downward movement.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 337.4 & a low of 336.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 336.17 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 335.53 & 335.12 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.08
|Support 1
|335.73
|Resistance 2
|337.92
|Support 2
|335.22
|Resistance 3
|338.43
|Support 3
|334.38
Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 167.21% above yesterday's levels, with the stock priced at ₹337.20, reflecting an increase of 1.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 337.92 and 333.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 333.92 and selling near hourly resistance 337.92 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.22
|Support 1
|336.17
|Resistance 2
|337.63
|Support 2
|335.53
|Resistance 3
|338.27
|Support 3
|335.12
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 1.58%, reaching ₹336.85, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have both risen by 1.14% each.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|336.85
|5.25
|1.58
|448.3
|292.7
|326632.2
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|271.35
|4.05
|1.52
|366.2
|247.5
|252371.89
|Adani Power
|514.9
|4.2
|0.82
|896.75
|430.85
|198593.79
|Adani Green Energy
|900.15
|4.0
|0.45
|2173.65
|758.0
|142586.69
|Tata Power
|358.75
|8.0
|2.28
|494.85
|326.25
|114632.81
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 155.72% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹336.70, reflecting a 1.54% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with elevated volume could signal a possible continuation of price declines.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 336.65 & a low of 332.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|337.92
|Support 1
|333.92
|Resistance 2
|339.28
|Support 2
|331.28
|Resistance 3
|341.92
|Support 3
|329.92
Ntpc Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price has increased by 0.80%, currently trading at ₹334.25, mirroring the performance of its industry peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.80% and 0.72%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|334.25
|2.65
|0.8
|448.3
|292.7
|324111.07
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|270.0
|2.7
|1.01
|366.2
|247.5
|251116.3
|Adani Power
|514.0
|3.3
|0.65
|896.75
|430.85
|198246.67
|Adani Green Energy
|903.0
|6.85
|0.76
|2173.65
|758.0
|143038.13
|Tata Power
|357.95
|7.2
|2.05
|494.85
|326.25
|114377.18
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹332.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹330.18 and ₹334.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹330.18 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 334.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The price of NTPC shares has increased by 0.60%, currently trading at ₹333.60. Over the past year, NTPC shares have appreciated by 4.85%, reaching ₹333.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.64%
|3 Months
|3.58%
|6 Months
|-19.33%
|YTD
|-0.51%
|1 Year
|4.85%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|334.03
|Support 1
|330.18
|Resistance 2
|336.17
|Support 2
|328.47
|Resistance 3
|337.88
|Support 3
|326.33
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 61.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 140 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹334.45 & ₹330.60 yesterday to end at ₹331.60. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.