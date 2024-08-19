Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 396.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.15 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 398.95 and closed at 396.25. The stock reached a high of 400.8 and dipped to a low of 393.4. With a market capitalization of 3,86,072.76 crore, NTPC traded 6,74,158 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 426.35, while its 52-week low is 211.85.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24942 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 674 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹396.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 400.8 & 393.4 yesterday to end at 398.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

