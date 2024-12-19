Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 341.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 350.55 and closed at 349.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 350.8 and a low of 340.05 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 331,383.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 293.3. The BSE volume for the day was 395,745 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

Ntpc Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹336.75, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹341.95

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 337.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 333.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of 333.32 then there can be further negative price movement.

19 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has declined by 1.39%, currently trading at 337.20. Over the past year, however, NTPC shares have seen a price increase of 10.37%, reaching 337.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.5%
3 Months-14.63%
6 Months-5.72%
YTD9.83%
1 Year10.37%
19 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.63Support 1337.63
Resistance 2355.32Support 2333.32
Resistance 3359.63Support 3326.63
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 464.0, 35.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8887
    Hold2221
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15358 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹349.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 350.8 & 340.05 yesterday to end at 341.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

