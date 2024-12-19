Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares Dip in Today's Trading Session

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹350.55 and closed at ₹349.25, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹350.8 and a low of ₹340.05 during the session. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹331,383.6 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹293.3. The BSE volume for the day was 395,745 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: A decrease in futures prices combined with an increase in open interest for Ntpc indicates the potential for downward price movement in the near future. Therefore, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹337.63 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹333.32. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹333.32 then there can be further negative price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has declined by 1.39%, currently trading at ₹337.20. Over the past year, however, NTPC shares have seen a price increase of 10.37%, reaching ₹337.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.5%
|3 Months
|-14.63%
|6 Months
|-5.72%
|YTD
|9.83%
|1 Year
|10.37%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.63
|Support 1
|337.63
|Resistance 2
|355.32
|Support 2
|333.32
|Resistance 3
|359.63
|Support 3
|326.63
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 35.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹350.8 & ₹340.05 yesterday to end at ₹341.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend