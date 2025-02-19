Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹301.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹302.50. The stock reached a high of ₹312.40 and a low of ₹297.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹302,051.19 crore, NTPC continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 547,782 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 547 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹312.40 & ₹297.45 yesterday to end at ₹311.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.