Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2025, by 2.94 %. The stock closed at 302.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.40 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 301.95 and closed slightly higher at 302.50. The stock reached a high of 312.40 and a low of 297.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 302,051.19 crore, NTPC continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 547,782 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11911 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.19% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 547 k.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹302.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 312.40 & 297.45 yesterday to end at 311.40. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

