Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened at ₹383.1 and closed at ₹380.45, with a high of ₹383.2 and a low of ₹374.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹366291.56 cr with a 52-week high of ₹395 and a 52-week low of ₹185.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1326649 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1326 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹383.2 & ₹374.3 yesterday to end at ₹377.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend