Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 380.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 377.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened at 383.1 and closed at 380.45, with a high of 383.2 and a low of 374.3. The market capitalization stood at 366291.56 cr with a 52-week high of 395 and a 52-week low of 185.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1326649 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 9.33% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18405 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 7.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1326 k.

19 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹380.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 383.2 & 374.3 yesterday to end at 377.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

