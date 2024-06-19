Explore
Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.14 %. The stock closed at 369.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.6 per share.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 372.95, reached a high of 372.95, and a low of 368.55 before closing at 368.4. The market capitalization stood at 358,582.71 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC is 395 and the 52-week low is 182.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 288,133 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:55 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has dropped by 0.68% today, trading at 367.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC367.3-2.5-0.68395.0183.5356158.55
Power Grid Corporation Of India330.0-1.7-0.51346.9177.6306919.8
Adani Power732.0-15.8-2.11896.75230.95282328.01
Adani Green Energy1788.6-24.45-1.352173.65816.0283320.05
Tata Power447.35-4.2-0.93464.3215.65143017.43
19 Jun 2024, 09:40:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 11.96%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in Ntpc, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

19 Jun 2024, 09:34:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹365.6, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹369.8

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of 368.08 & second support of 366.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 364.53. If the stock price breaks the final support of 364.53 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:13 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.05% today and is currently trading at 370.00. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have gained 98.90%, reaching 370.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.3%
3 Months9.86%
6 Months19.38%
YTD18.8%
1 Year98.9%
19 Jun 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1371.63Support 1368.08
Resistance 2373.72Support 2366.62
Resistance 3375.18Support 3364.53
19 Jun 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
19 Jun 2024, 08:16:06 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19664 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:00:35 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹368.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 372.95 & 368.55 yesterday to end at 368.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

