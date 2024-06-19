Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Stock Drops in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹372.95, reached a high of ₹372.95, and a low of ₹368.55 before closing at ₹368.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹358,582.71 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC is ₹395 and the 52-week low is ₹182.65. The BSE volume for NTPC was 288,133 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has dropped by 0.68% today, trading at ₹367.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|367.3
|-2.5
|-0.68
|395.0
|183.5
|356158.55
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|330.0
|-1.7
|-0.51
|346.9
|177.6
|306919.8
|Adani Power
|732.0
|-15.8
|-2.11
|896.75
|230.95
|282328.01
|Adani Green Energy
|1788.6
|-24.45
|-1.35
|2173.65
|816.0
|283320.05
|Tata Power
|447.35
|-4.2
|-0.93
|464.3
|215.65
|143017.43
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.54%; Futures open interest increased by 11.96%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with increased open interest in Ntpc, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹365.6, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹369.8
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has broken the first support of ₹368.08 & second support of ₹366.62 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹364.53. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹364.53 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.05% today and is currently trading at ₹370.00. Over the past year, NTPC's shares have gained 98.90%, reaching ₹370.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.61% to 23,557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.3%
|3 Months
|9.86%
|6 Months
|19.38%
|YTD
|18.8%
|1 Year
|98.9%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|371.63
|Support 1
|368.08
|Resistance 2
|373.72
|Support 2
|366.62
|Resistance 3
|375.18
|Support 3
|364.53
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19664 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.52% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 288 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹368.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹372.95 & ₹368.55 yesterday to end at ₹368.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend