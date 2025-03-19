Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Mar 19 2025 15:59:42
  1. Itc share price
  2. 403.05 -1.55%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 158.55 2.52%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 692.35 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 276.95 2.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 265.75 1.66%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 341.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's 337.40
BackBack

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at ₹341.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹337.40

11 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 337.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.20 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights Premium
Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 333 and closed at 331.60, experiencing a high of 337.90 and a low of 331.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 327,165.52 crore. Over the past year, NTPC reached a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 156,183 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:12 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Shareholding information

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc has a 17.62% MF holding & 18.20% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.46% in to 17.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.59% in to 18.20% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:47 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Ntpc has a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.53% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:03:43 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.

19 Mar 2025, 06:35:02 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 06:05:45 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.13% today, reaching 341.20, in line with its industry counterparts. Notable peers like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.23.81.13448.3292.7330850.25
Power Grid Corporation Of India276.956.152.27366.2247.5257580.22
Adani Power521.154.850.94896.75430.85201004.38
Adani Green Energy911.110.051.122173.65758.0144321.2
Tata Power371.68.952.47494.85326.25118738.82
19 Mar 2025, 05:35:50 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock recorded a low of 336.65 and a high of 343.90 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.

19 Mar 2025, 04:30:02 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.77%; Futures open interest increased by 4.76%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:53:00 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed today at ₹341.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at 341.20 - a 1.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 344.35 , 347.75 , 351.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.1 , 333.25 , 329.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:18 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:15:01 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹341.60, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:59:14 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:17 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.10
10 Days325.42
20 Days319.79
50 Days320.13
100 Days346.36
300 Days371.10
19 Mar 2025, 02:47:48 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 319.13% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 319.13% above yesterday's levels, with the stock price at 341.25, reflecting a 1.14% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a likely sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:34:07 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 342.83 and 338.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 338.23 and selling near hourly resistance 342.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1341.32Support 1340.17
Resistance 2341.83Support 2339.53
Resistance 3342.47Support 3339.02
19 Mar 2025, 02:15:11 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 02:00:56 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹340.90, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:45:08 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 347.63% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 347.63% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at 340.90, reflecting an increase of 1.04%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:34:04 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.9 & a low of 339.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 341.62 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 340.18 & 339.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1342.83Support 1338.23
Resistance 2345.67Support 2336.47
Resistance 3347.43Support 3333.63
19 Mar 2025, 01:13:40 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 5.06%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:04:06 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NTPC stock recorded a low of 336.65 and reached a high of 343.90. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session. Investors may watch for further price movements throughout the day.

19 Mar 2025, 12:45:02 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 308.35% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 308.35% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at 343.35, reflecting a 1.76% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:33:35 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.35 & a low of 341.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 342.73 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.92Support 1341.62
Resistance 2344.78Support 2340.18
Resistance 3346.22Support 3339.32
19 Mar 2025, 12:25:24 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.10
10 Days325.42
20 Days319.79
50 Days320.13
100 Days346.36
300 Days371.10
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:13 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:13:46 PM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹342.30, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 340.05 & second resistance of 342.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 346.5. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 346.5 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:51:29 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 359.39% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 359.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 342.35, reflecting an increase of 1.47%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:34:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.73 and 339.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 339.83 and selling near hourly resistance 343.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1342.73Support 1341.38
Resistance 2343.47Support 2340.77
Resistance 3344.08Support 3340.03
19 Mar 2025, 11:21:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹341.90, up 1.33% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:52 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.33% today, reaching 341.90, in line with its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.94.51.33448.3292.7331529.02
Power Grid Corporation Of India274.03.21.18366.2247.5254836.55
Adani Power523.757.451.44896.75430.85202007.18
Adani Green Energy915.9514.91.652173.65758.0145089.46
Tata Power369.06.351.75494.85326.25117908.03
19 Mar 2025, 11:04:40 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 22.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 10:46:57 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 556.76% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 556.76% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 342.70, reflecting an increase of 1.57%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:35:41 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.1 & a low of 339.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.73Support 1339.83
Resistance 2345.37Support 2337.57
Resistance 3347.63Support 3335.93
19 Mar 2025, 10:12:40 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:53:29 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.07% today, reaching 341, mirroring the performance of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing upward movement. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.04% and Sensex up by 0.14%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.03.61.07448.3292.7330656.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India273.02.20.81366.2247.5253906.48
Adani Power520.54.20.81896.75430.85200753.68
Adani Green Energy914.513.451.492173.65758.0144859.77
Tata Power367.95.251.45494.85326.25117556.54
19 Mar 2025, 09:42:07 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.99%; Futures open interest increased by 0.48%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:30:14 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹341.60, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹337.40

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:18:28 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 340.25. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 6.37% to reach 340.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.41%
3 Months3.56%
6 Months-18.96%
YTD1.2%
1 Year6.37%
19 Mar 2025, 08:46:06 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.05Support 1333.6
Resistance 2342.2Support 2329.3
Resistance 3346.5Support 3327.15
19 Mar 2025, 08:35:22 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 24.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:17:36 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11791 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:16 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹331.60 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 337.90 & 331.45 yesterday to end at 337.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue