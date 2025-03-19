Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 341.20, up 1.13% from yesterday's 337.40

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹333 and closed at ₹331.60, experiencing a high of ₹337.90 and a low of ₹331.45. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹327,165.52 crore. Over the past year, NTPC reached a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 156,183 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc has a 17.62% MF holding & 18.20% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 17.46% in to 17.62% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 18.59% in to 18.20% in quarter.
Ntpc has a ROE of 13.53% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 5.53% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹421.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.13% today, reaching ₹341.20, in line with its industry counterparts. Notable peers like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.2
|3.8
|1.13
|448.3
|292.7
|330850.25
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|276.95
|6.15
|2.27
|366.2
|247.5
|257580.22
|Adani Power
|521.15
|4.85
|0.94
|896.75
|430.85
|201004.38
|Adani Green Energy
|911.1
|10.05
|1.12
|2173.65
|758.0
|144321.2
|Tata Power
|371.6
|8.95
|2.47
|494.85
|326.25
|118738.82
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock recorded a low of ₹336.65 and a high of ₹343.90 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹341.20 - a 1.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 344.35 , 347.75 , 351.6. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 337.1 , 333.25 , 329.85.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|330.10
|10 Days
|325.42
|20 Days
|319.79
|50 Days
|320.13
|100 Days
|346.36
|300 Days
|371.10
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 319.13% above yesterday's levels, with the stock price at ₹341.25, reflecting a 1.14% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. An upward price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a likely sustainable rise, while a downward price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 342.83 and 338.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 338.23 and selling near hourly resistance 342.83 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|341.32
|Support 1
|340.17
|Resistance 2
|341.83
|Support 2
|339.53
|Resistance 3
|342.47
|Support 3
|339.02
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 347.63% higher than the previous day, with the stock priced at ₹340.90, reflecting an increase of 1.04%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with elevated volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.9 & a low of 339.3 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 341.62 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 340.18 & 339.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|342.83
|Support 1
|338.23
|Resistance 2
|345.67
|Support 2
|336.47
|Resistance 3
|347.43
|Support 3
|333.63
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NTPC stock recorded a low of ₹336.65 and reached a high of ₹343.90. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting the stock's performance within the trading session. Investors may watch for further price movements throughout the day.
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 308.35% compared to yesterday, while its price stands at ₹343.35, reflecting a 1.76% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.35 & a low of 341.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 342.73 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.92
|Support 1
|341.62
|Resistance 2
|344.78
|Support 2
|340.18
|Resistance 3
|346.22
|Support 3
|339.32
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹340.05 & second resistance of ₹342.2 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹346.5. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹346.5 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged to 359.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹342.35, reflecting an increase of 1.47%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price. An increase in price accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.73 and 339.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 339.83 and selling near hourly resistance 343.73 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|342.73
|Support 1
|341.38
|Resistance 2
|343.47
|Support 2
|340.77
|Resistance 3
|344.08
|Support 3
|340.03
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.33% today, reaching ₹341.90, in line with its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.9
|4.5
|1.33
|448.3
|292.7
|331529.02
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|274.0
|3.2
|1.18
|366.2
|247.5
|254836.55
|Adani Power
|523.75
|7.45
|1.44
|896.75
|430.85
|202007.18
|Adani Green Energy
|915.95
|14.9
|1.65
|2173.65
|758.0
|145089.46
|Tata Power
|369.0
|6.35
|1.75
|494.85
|326.25
|117908.03
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 556.76% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹342.70, reflecting an increase of 1.57%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.1 & a low of 339.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.73
|Support 1
|339.83
|Resistance 2
|345.37
|Support 2
|337.57
|Resistance 3
|347.63
|Support 3
|335.93
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.07% today, reaching ₹341, mirroring the performance of its peers. Companies like Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power are also experiencing upward movement. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shown slight changes, with Nifty down by 0.04% and Sensex up by 0.14%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.0
|3.6
|1.07
|448.3
|292.7
|330656.32
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|273.0
|2.2
|0.81
|366.2
|247.5
|253906.48
|Adani Power
|520.5
|4.2
|0.81
|896.75
|430.85
|200753.68
|Adani Green Energy
|914.5
|13.45
|1.49
|2173.65
|758.0
|144859.77
|Tata Power
|367.9
|5.25
|1.45
|494.85
|326.25
|117556.54
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹340.05 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹342.2. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹342.2 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹340.25. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 6.37% to reach ₹340.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.41%
|3 Months
|3.56%
|6 Months
|-18.96%
|YTD
|1.2%
|1 Year
|6.37%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.05
|Support 1
|333.6
|Resistance 2
|342.2
|Support 2
|329.3
|Resistance 3
|346.5
|Support 3
|327.15
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 156 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹337.90 & ₹331.45 yesterday to end at ₹337.40. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.