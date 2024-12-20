Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹335.45 and closed at ₹341.95, marking an increase in value. The stock reached a high of ₹340.50 and a low of ₹335.25 throughout the day. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹327,165.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹293.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 506,813 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 37.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹340.5 & ₹335.25 yesterday to end at ₹337.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend