Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

2 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 Feb 2025, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 311.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 314.70 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 311.55 and closed slightly lower at 311.40. The stock reached a high of 316.20 and dipped to a low of 310.45. NTPC's market capitalization stands at 305,252.12 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,566 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1317.03Support 1311.28
Resistance 2319.57Support 2308.07
Resistance 3322.78Support 3305.53
20 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 36.32% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1122
    Strong Sell1111
20 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12268 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.

20 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹311.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 316.20 & 310.45 yesterday to end at 314.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

