Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹311.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹311.40. The stock reached a high of ₹316.20 and dipped to a low of ₹310.45. NTPC's market capitalization stands at ₹305,252.12 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 364,566 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|317.03
|Support 1
|311.28
|Resistance 2
|319.57
|Support 2
|308.07
|Resistance 3
|322.78
|Support 3
|305.53
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 36.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 364 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹316.20 & ₹310.45 yesterday to end at ₹314.70. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.