Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 325.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 326.15 and closed at 325.60, with a high of 329.05 and a low of 322.85. The company's market capitalization stands at 316,256.80 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has experienced a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,961 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at 329.65. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.97% to reach 329.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months-18.64%
6 Months-10.56%
YTD-2.16%
1 Year8.97%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1329.02Support 1323.37
Resistance 2331.83Support 2320.53
Resistance 3334.67Support 3317.72
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15036 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹325.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 329.05 & 322.85 yesterday to end at 326.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

