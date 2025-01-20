Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹326.15 and closed at ₹325.60, with a high of ₹329.05 and a low of ₹322.85. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹316,256.80 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 224,961 shares for the day.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.00%, currently trading at ₹329.65. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.97% to reach ₹329.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|-18.64%
|6 Months
|-10.56%
|YTD
|-2.16%
|1 Year
|8.97%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|329.02
|Support 1
|323.37
|Resistance 2
|331.83
|Support 2
|320.53
|Resistance 3
|334.67
|Support 3
|317.72
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 224 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹329.05 & ₹322.85 yesterday to end at ₹326.4. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.