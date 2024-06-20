Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 369.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 362.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 370, closed at 369.8, with a high of 370.75 and a low of 361.75. The market capitalization was 351,455.66 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 395, while the 52-week low was 183.5. The BSE volume for NTPC was 525,973 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 370.75 & 361.75 yesterday to end at 369.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

