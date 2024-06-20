Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹370, closed at ₹369.8, with a high of ₹370.75 and a low of ₹361.75. The market capitalization was ₹351,455.66 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹395, while the 52-week low was ₹183.5. The BSE volume for NTPC was 525,973 shares traded.
20 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹369.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹370.75 & ₹361.75 yesterday to end at ₹369.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.