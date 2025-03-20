Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 341.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's 341.20

LIVE UPDATES
11 min read . 07:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 341.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 341.65 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Highlights

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at 339 and closed at 337.40, experiencing a high of 343.90 and a low of 336.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 330,850.25 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock reached a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 436,952 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:01 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Financial performance

Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:30 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 06:06 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC increased by 0.13% today, reaching 341.65, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power experienced declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.650.450.13448.3292.7331286.6
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.953.01.08366.2247.5260370.4
Adani Power519.45-1.7-0.33896.75430.85200348.7
Adani Green Energy923.412.31.352173.65758.0146269.56
Tata Power370.2-1.4-0.38494.85326.25118291.47
20 Mar 2025, 05:31 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NTPC stock recorded a low of 340.35 and reached a high of 344.60. This range indicates some volatility, with the stock experiencing a peak, suggesting investor interest during the session.

20 Mar 2025, 04:32 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.32%; Futures open interest increased by 5.25%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:51 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed today at ₹341.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at 341.65 - a 0.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 344.15 , 346.5 , 348.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 339.9 , 338.0 , 335.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:35 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:15 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹341.60, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 341.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.1 and 344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.55
10 Days327.48
20 Days321.03
50 Days320.00
100 Days345.42
300 Days370.91
20 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:50 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -56.88% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 56.88% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 341.70, reflecting a decline of 0.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 342.9 & a low of 340.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 341.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 341.05 & 340.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.07Support 1340.97
Resistance 2344.03Support 2339.83
Resistance 3345.17Support 3338.87
20 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹342.70, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 342.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.1 and 344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:46 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -67.23% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 67.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 342.60, reflecting a decline of 0.41%. Trading volume is a key metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:34 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.15 and 340.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 340.4 and selling near hourly resistance 343.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1342.9Support 1341.75
Resistance 2343.35Support 2341.05
Resistance 3344.05Support 3340.6
20 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 3.43%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 340.35 and a high of 344.60. This indicates a moderate volatility in the stock's performance within the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.

20 Mar 2025, 12:50 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -59.20% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 59.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 341.90, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:37 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.1 & a low of 340.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 342.1 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 341.3 & 340.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.15Support 1340.4
Resistance 2344.5Support 2339.0
Resistance 3345.9Support 3337.65
20 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days330.55
10 Days327.48
20 Days321.03
50 Days320.00
100 Days345.42
300 Days370.91
20 Mar 2025, 12:22 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:11 PM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹341.30, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 341.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.1 and 344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -73.49% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 73.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 341.80, reflecting a decline of 0.18%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price alongside high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.6 and 341.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 341.25 and selling near hourly resistance 343.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.45Support 1342.1
Resistance 2344.0Support 2341.3
Resistance 3344.8Support 3340.75
20 Mar 2025, 11:21 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹343, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 343 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.1 and 344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC increased by 0.53% today, reaching 343, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power saw declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.57% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc343.01.80.53448.3292.7332595.65
Power Grid Corporation Of India279.852.91.05366.2247.5260277.4
Adani Power519.7-1.45-0.28896.75430.85200445.12
Adani Green Energy915.03.90.432173.65758.0144938.97
Tata Power370.4-1.2-0.32494.85326.25118355.38
20 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 22.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 10:49 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -81.20% lower than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 81.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 342.65, reflecting a decline of 0.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 342.95 & a low of 340.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1343.6Support 1341.25
Resistance 2344.45Support 2339.75
Resistance 3345.95Support 3338.9
20 Mar 2025, 10:11 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC decreased by 0.06% today, reaching 341, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Adani Power and Tata Power are experiencing declines, others such as Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.70% and 0.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc341.0-0.2-0.06448.3292.7330656.32
Power Grid Corporation Of India278.051.10.4366.2247.5258603.29
Adani Power521.0-0.15-0.03896.75430.85200946.52
Adani Green Energy912.31.20.132173.65758.0144511.28
Tata Power369.7-1.9-0.51494.85326.25118131.7
20 Mar 2025, 09:40 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest increased by 0.79%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:31 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹342.40, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹341.20

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 342.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 337.1 and 344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.13%, currently trading at 341.20. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.88%, reaching 341.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months6.13%
6 Months-17.59%
YTD2.38%
1 Year8.88%
20 Mar 2025, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1344.35Support 1337.1
Resistance 2347.75Support 2333.25
Resistance 3351.6Support 3329.85
20 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.39% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
20 Mar 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13007 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 138.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 436 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹337.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 343.90 & 336.65 yesterday to end at 341.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.