Ntpc Share Price Highlights : Ntpc closed today at 341.65, up 0.13% from yesterday's 341.20

Ntpc Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at ₹339 and closed at ₹337.40, experiencing a high of ₹343.90 and a low of ₹336.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹330,850.25 crore. Over the past year, NTPC's stock reached a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 436,952 shares for the day.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc has delivered a EPS growth of 18.40% & a revenue growth of 16.97% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 1858918.00 cr which is 4.14% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of -0.56% for revenue & -2.39% in profit for the quarter 4.
Ntpc Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹421.0, 23.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC increased by 0.13% today, reaching ₹341.65, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power experienced declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.65
|0.45
|0.13
|448.3
|292.7
|331286.6
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.95
|3.0
|1.08
|366.2
|247.5
|260370.4
|Adani Power
|519.45
|-1.7
|-0.33
|896.75
|430.85
|200348.7
|Adani Green Energy
|923.4
|12.3
|1.35
|2173.65
|758.0
|146269.56
|Tata Power
|370.2
|-1.4
|-0.38
|494.85
|326.25
|118291.47
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, NTPC stock recorded a low of ₹340.35 and reached a high of ₹344.60. This range indicates some volatility, with the stock experiencing a peak, suggesting investor interest during the session.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price closed the day at ₹341.65 - a 0.13% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 344.15 , 346.5 , 348.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 339.9 , 338.0 , 335.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹341.60 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.1 and ₹344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|330.55
|10 Days
|327.48
|20 Days
|321.03
|50 Days
|320.00
|100 Days
|345.42
|300 Days
|370.91
Ntpc Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 2 PM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 56.88% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹341.70, reflecting a decline of 0.15%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 342.9 & a low of 340.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 341.75 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 341.05 & 340.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.07
|Support 1
|340.97
|Resistance 2
|344.03
|Support 2
|339.83
|Resistance 3
|345.17
|Support 3
|338.87
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹342.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.1 and ₹344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 67.23% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹342.60, reflecting a decline of 0.41%. Trading volume is a key metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.15 and 340.4 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 340.4 and selling near hourly resistance 343.15 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|342.9
|Support 1
|341.75
|Resistance 2
|343.35
|Support 2
|341.05
|Resistance 3
|344.05
|Support 3
|340.6
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: NTPC stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹340.35 and a high of ₹344.60. This indicates a moderate volatility in the stock's performance within the day, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics.
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 12 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 59.20% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹341.90, reflecting a decline of 0.21%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 343.1 & a low of 340.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 342.1 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 341.3 & 340.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.15
|Support 1
|340.4
|Resistance 2
|344.5
|Support 2
|339.0
|Resistance 3
|345.9
|Support 3
|337.65
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹341.30 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.1 and ₹344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 73.49% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹341.80, reflecting a decline of 0.18%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price changes. An increase in price alongside high volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 343.6 and 341.25 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 341.25 and selling near hourly resistance 343.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.45
|Support 1
|342.1
|Resistance 2
|344.0
|Support 2
|341.3
|Resistance 3
|344.8
|Support 3
|340.75
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹343 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.1 and ₹344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC increased by 0.53% today, reaching ₹343, amid a mixed performance from its peers. While Adani Power and Tata Power saw declines, Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, rose by 0.57% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|343.0
|1.8
|0.53
|448.3
|292.7
|332595.65
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|279.85
|2.9
|1.05
|366.2
|247.5
|260277.4
|Adani Power
|519.7
|-1.45
|-0.28
|896.75
|430.85
|200445.12
|Adani Green Energy
|915.0
|3.9
|0.43
|2173.65
|758.0
|144938.97
|Tata Power
|370.4
|-1.2
|-0.32
|494.85
|326.25
|118355.38
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has decreased by 81.20% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹342.65, reflecting a decline of 0.42%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a price drop with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 342.95 & a low of 340.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|343.6
|Support 1
|341.25
|Resistance 2
|344.45
|Support 2
|339.75
|Resistance 3
|345.95
|Support 3
|338.9
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC decreased by 0.06% today, reaching ₹341, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While companies like Adani Power and Tata Power are experiencing declines, others such as Power Grid Corporation of India and Adani Green Energy are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.70% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|341.0
|-0.2
|-0.06
|448.3
|292.7
|330656.32
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|278.05
|1.1
|0.4
|366.2
|247.5
|258603.29
|Adani Power
|521.0
|-0.15
|-0.03
|896.75
|430.85
|200946.52
|Adani Green Energy
|912.3
|1.2
|0.13
|2173.65
|758.0
|144511.28
|Tata Power
|369.7
|-1.9
|-0.51
|494.85
|326.25
|118131.7
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹342.40 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹337.1 and ₹344.35 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹337.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 344.35 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.13%, currently trading at ₹341.20. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.88%, reaching ₹341.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a growth of 8.84%, climbing to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|6.13%
|6 Months
|-17.59%
|YTD
|2.38%
|1 Year
|8.88%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|344.35
|Support 1
|337.1
|Resistance 2
|347.75
|Support 2
|333.25
|Resistance 3
|351.6
|Support 3
|329.85
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 138.47% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 436 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.90 & ₹336.65 yesterday to end at ₹341.20. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.