LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Gains in Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 365.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 366 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 368 and closed at 365.4. The stock's high was 368 and the low was 365 with a market capitalization of 354,897.98 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 380.4 and the low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 65,273 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:39:04 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹366, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹365.4

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 366 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 362.07 and 368.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 362.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 368.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:19:55 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at 366.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 108.71%, reaching 366.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.8%
3 Months6.02%
6 Months45.25%
YTD17.45%
1 Year108.71%
20 May 2024, 08:52:07 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1368.22Support 1362.07
Resistance 2370.43Support 2358.13
Resistance 3374.37Support 3355.92
20 May 2024, 08:19:51 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 16332 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.

20 May 2024, 08:03:45 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹365.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 368 & 365 yesterday to end at 365.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

