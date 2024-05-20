Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Gains in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹368 and closed at ₹365.4. The stock's high was ₹368 and the low was ₹365 with a market capitalization of ₹354,897.98 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹380.4 and the low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 65,273 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates a potential for positive price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹366 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹362.07 and ₹368.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹362.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 368.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has increased by 0.16% and is currently trading at ₹366.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 108.71%, reaching ₹366.00. In contrast, the Nifty rose by 23.61% to 22,502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.8%
|3 Months
|6.02%
|6 Months
|45.25%
|YTD
|17.45%
|1 Year
|108.71%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|368.22
|Support 1
|362.07
|Resistance 2
|370.43
|Support 2
|358.13
|Resistance 3
|374.37
|Support 3
|355.92
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 472 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368 & ₹365 yesterday to end at ₹365.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
