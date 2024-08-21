Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹404.95 and closed at ₹402.9. The stock reached a high of ₹408.25 and a low of ₹403.2. NTPC's market capitalization stood at ₹393,975.55 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹426.35 and a low of ₹215.6. The BSE volume for the day was 614,192 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|408.6
|Support 1
|403.5
|Resistance 2
|410.95
|Support 2
|400.75
|Resistance 3
|413.7
|Support 3
|398.4
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹450.0, 10.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹271.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|10
|Buy
|7
|7
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1139 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹408.25 & ₹403.2 yesterday to end at ₹406.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend