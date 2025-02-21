Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 3.35 %. The stock closed at 314.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 314.35 and closed at 314.70, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 327.15 and a low of 311.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 315,485.39 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of 448.30 and low of 292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 327,711 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 09:19 AM IST Ntpc Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at 327.30. However, over the past year, NTPC's share price has decreased by 3.26%, also standing at 327.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.02%
3 Months-6.99%
6 Months-19.39%
YTD-2.46%
1 Year-3.26%
21 Feb 2025, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 20 February, 2025: Shriram Finance, NTPC, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India among most active stocks; Check full list here

21 Feb 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1330.87Support 1315.22
Resistance 2336.83Support 2305.53
Resistance 3346.52Support 3299.57
21 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 429.0, 31.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8898
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
21 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13081 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹314.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 327.15 & 311.15 yesterday to end at 325.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

