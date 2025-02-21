Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹314.35 and closed at ₹314.70, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹327.15 and a low of ₹311.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹315,485.39 crore, NTPC's performance remains notable, especially in the context of its 52-week high of ₹448.30 and low of ₹292.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 327,711 shares.
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹327.30. However, over the past year, NTPC's share price has decreased by 3.26%, also standing at ₹327.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,913.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.02%
|3 Months
|-6.99%
|6 Months
|-19.39%
|YTD
|-2.46%
|1 Year
|-3.26%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|330.87
|Support 1
|315.22
|Resistance 2
|336.83
|Support 2
|305.53
|Resistance 3
|346.52
|Support 3
|299.57
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹429.0, 31.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|9
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 77.49% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹327.15 & ₹311.15 yesterday to end at ₹325.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.