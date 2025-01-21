Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹326.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹326.4. The stock reached a high of ₹336.85 and a low of ₹324.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹325,856.50 crore, NTPC has a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 528,027 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|340.62
|Support 1
|328.17
|Resistance 2
|345.03
|Support 2
|320.13
|Resistance 3
|353.07
|Support 3
|315.72
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 36.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 528 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹336.85 & ₹324.65 yesterday to end at ₹336.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.