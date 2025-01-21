Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 326.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.05 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 326.5 and closed slightly lower at 326.4. The stock reached a high of 336.85 and a low of 324.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 325,856.50 crore, NTPC has a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 528,027 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1340.62Support 1328.17
Resistance 2345.03Support 2320.13
Resistance 3353.07Support 3315.72
21 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 458.0, 36.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold2221
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 18 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14913 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.18% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 528 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹326.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 336.85 & 324.65 yesterday to end at 336.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

