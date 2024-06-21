Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹364.65 and closed at ₹362.45. The stock reached a high of ₹364.65 and a low of ₹357.25. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹347043.68 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹395 and the low was ₹183.5. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 243,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|362.58
|Support 1
|354.73
|Resistance 2
|367.67
|Support 2
|351.97
|Resistance 3
|370.43
|Support 3
|346.88
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 3.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364.65 & ₹357.25 yesterday to end at ₹362.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.