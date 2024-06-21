Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 21 Jun 2024, by -1.26 %. The stock closed at 362.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357.9 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 364.65 and closed at 362.45. The stock reached a high of 364.65 and a low of 357.25. The market capitalization was recorded at 347043.68 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 395 and the low was 183.5. The BSE trading volume for NTPC was 243,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1362.58Support 1354.73
Resistance 2367.67Support 2351.97
Resistance 3370.43Support 3346.88
21 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 3.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19471 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 243 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹362.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 364.65 & 357.25 yesterday to end at 362.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

