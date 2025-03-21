Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹343.40 and closed at ₹341.20, with a high of ₹344.60 and a low of ₹340.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹331,286.60 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has experienced a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹292.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 360,327 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 124.06% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 124.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹345.95, reflecting an increase of 1.26%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 347.4 & a low of 344.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|347.37
|Support 1
|344.57
|Resistance 2
|348.78
|Support 2
|343.18
|Resistance 3
|350.17
|Support 3
|341.77
Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers
Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.11% today, reaching ₹345.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Ntpc
|345.45
|3.8
|1.11
|448.3
|292.7
|334971.33
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|281.8
|1.85
|0.66
|366.2
|247.5
|262091.02
|Adani Power
|524.25
|4.8
|0.92
|896.75
|430.85
|202200.03
|Adani Green Energy
|943.7
|20.3
|2.2
|2173.65
|758.0
|149485.15
|Tata Power Co
|374.8
|4.6
|1.24
|494.85
|326.25
|119761.33
Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.01%; Futures open interest increased by 1.71%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹344.75, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹341.65
Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹344.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹346.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹346.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at ₹344.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.96% to reach ₹344.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|5.1%
|6 Months
|-19.39%
|YTD
|2.52%
|1 Year
|8.96%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|344.15
|Support 1
|339.9
|Resistance 2
|346.5
|Support 2
|338.0
|Resistance 3
|348.4
|Support 3
|335.65
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹421.0, 23.23% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12958 k
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹341.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹344.60 & ₹340.35 yesterday to end at ₹341.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.