Fri Mar 21 2025 10:49:38
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 697.40 1.05%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.15 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 267.40 -0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 345.75 1.20%
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : Ntpc Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:48 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 341.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 343.40 and closed at 341.20, with a high of 344.60 and a low of 340.35. The company's market capitalization stood at 331,286.60 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has experienced a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 292.70. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 360,327 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:48:15 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 124.06% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Live Updates: As of 10 AM, NTPC's trading volume has surged by 124.06% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 345.95, reflecting an increase of 1.26%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36:43 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 347.4 & a low of 344.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1347.37Support 1344.57
Resistance 2348.78Support 2343.18
Resistance 3350.17Support 3341.77
21 Mar 2025, 10:14:49 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:55:18 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 1.11% today, reaching 345.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Power Grid Corporation of India, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power Co, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.25% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Ntpc345.453.81.11448.3292.7334971.33
Power Grid Corporation Of India281.81.850.66366.2247.5262091.02
Adani Power524.254.80.92896.75430.85202200.03
Adani Green Energy943.720.32.22173.65758.0149485.15
Tata Power Co374.84.61.24494.85326.25119761.33
21 Mar 2025, 09:43:41 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.01%; Futures open interest increased by 1.71%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Ntpc suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:31:34 AM IST

Ntpc Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹344.75, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹341.65

Ntpc Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 344.15 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 346.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 346.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:21:42 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.83%, currently trading at 344.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have risen by 8.96% to reach 344.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, reaching 23190.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months5.1%
6 Months-19.39%
YTD2.52%
1 Year8.96%
21 Mar 2025, 08:49:14 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1344.15Support 1339.9
Resistance 2346.5Support 2338.0
Resistance 3348.4Support 3335.65
21 Mar 2025, 08:30:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 421.0, 23.23% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy8888
    Hold2222
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell1111
21 Mar 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12958 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.55% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 360 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:01:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹341.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 344.60 & 340.35 yesterday to end at 341.65. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

