Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend

7 min read . Updated: 21 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 366.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 369.3 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at 368, with a high of 368 and a low of 365.4 before closing at 365.4. The market capitalization stood at 354,897.98 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 380.4, while the 52-week low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 65,273 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:41:15 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

21 May 2024, 09:37:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹369.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹366.4

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 367.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 369.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 369.43 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:21:18 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc's stock price has increased by 0.49% today, reaching 368.20. Over the past year, Ntpc's share price has surged by 111.37% to 368.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 22.87% increase, reaching 22502.00 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months6.14%
6 Months45.59%
YTD17.72%
1 Year111.37%
21 May 2024, 08:46:40 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1367.87Support 1364.87
Resistance 2369.43Support 2363.43
Resistance 3370.87Support 3361.87
21 May 2024, 08:32:16 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
21 May 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 1115 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 14706 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1050 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

21 May 2024, 08:07:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹365.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 368 & 365 yesterday to end at 365.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

