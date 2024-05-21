Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Trend

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, NTPC opened at ₹368, with a high of ₹368 and a low of ₹365.4 before closing at ₹365.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹354,897.98 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹380.4, while the 52-week low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 65,273 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Ntpc indicates potential for a positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹369.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹366.4
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹367.87 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹369.43. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹369.43 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc's stock price has increased by 0.49% today, reaching ₹368.20. Over the past year, Ntpc's share price has surged by 111.37% to ₹368.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 22.87% increase, reaching 22502.00 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|6.14%
|6 Months
|45.59%
|YTD
|17.72%
|1 Year
|111.37%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|367.87
|Support 1
|364.87
|Resistance 2
|369.43
|Support 2
|363.43
|Resistance 3
|370.87
|Support 3
|361.87
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 1115 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 14706 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 92.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1050 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹365.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368 & ₹365 yesterday to end at ₹365.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
