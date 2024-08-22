Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.59 %. The stock closed at 406.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 408.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 408.65 and closed at 406.3. The stock reached a high of 409.6 and a low of 405.3. NTPC has a market capitalization of 396,302.74 crore. The 52-week high is 426.35, while the 52-week low is 215.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 402,060 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22236 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹406.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 409.6 & 405.3 yesterday to end at 408.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

