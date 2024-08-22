Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹408.65 and closed at ₹406.3. The stock reached a high of ₹409.6 and a low of ₹405.3. NTPC has a market capitalization of ₹396,302.74 crore. The 52-week high is ₹426.35, while the 52-week low is ₹215.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 402,060 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 402 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹409.6 & ₹405.3 yesterday to end at ₹408.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend