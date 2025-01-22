Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Jan 22 2025 09:20:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.55 -0.85%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 752.10 -1.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.90 -0.41%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.00 0.69%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 325.30 0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2025, 09:16 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -3.51 %. The stock closed at 336.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.25 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 338.4 and closed at 336.05, experiencing a high of 338.4 and a low of 323.85. The market capitalization stood at 314,462.90 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has seen a 52-week high of 448.3 and a low of 296.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,150,544 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:16:26 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at 323.75. Over the past year, NTPC shares have increased by 5.22%, reaching 323.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.48%
3 Months-17.49%
6 Months-15.2%
YTD-2.71%
1 Year5.22%
22 Jan 2025, 08:47:40 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1333.62Support 1319.22
Resistance 2343.13Support 2314.33
Resistance 3348.02Support 3304.82
22 Jan 2025, 08:40:17 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 458.0, 41.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 285.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold2221
    Sell1222
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jan 2025, 08:15:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15146 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:01:27 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹336.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 338.4 & 323.85 yesterday to end at 324.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue