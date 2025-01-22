Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹338.4 and closed at ₹336.05, experiencing a high of ₹338.4 and a low of ₹323.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹314,462.90 crore. Over the past year, NTPC has seen a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹296.85. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,150,544 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has decreased by 0.15%, currently trading at ₹323.75. Over the past year, NTPC shares have increased by 5.22%, reaching ₹323.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23024.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.48%
|3 Months
|-17.49%
|6 Months
|-15.2%
|YTD
|-2.71%
|1 Year
|5.22%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|333.62
|Support 1
|319.22
|Resistance 2
|343.13
|Support 2
|314.33
|Resistance 3
|348.02
|Support 3
|304.82
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹458.0, 41.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹285.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.07% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 1150 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹338.4 & ₹323.85 yesterday to end at ₹324.25. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.