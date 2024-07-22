Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.51 %. The stock closed at 377.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened and closed at 377.75 with a high of 377.9 and a low of 362.75. The market capitalization stood at 353,443.48 crore. The 52-week high was 395, and the 52-week low was 185.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,746,453 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1373.88Support 1358.93
Resistance 2383.42Support 2353.52
Resistance 3388.83Support 3343.98
22 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 413.0, 13.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18429 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1746 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹377.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 377.9 & 362.75 yesterday to end at 364.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

