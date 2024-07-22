Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Ntpc opened and closed at ₹377.75 with a high of ₹377.9 and a low of ₹362.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹353,443.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹395, and the 52-week low was ₹185.8. The BSE volume for the day was 1,746,453 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|373.88
|Support 1
|358.93
|Resistance 2
|383.42
|Support 2
|353.52
|Resistance 3
|388.83
|Support 3
|343.98
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹413.0, 13.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1746 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.9 & ₹362.75 yesterday to end at ₹364.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.