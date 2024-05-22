Active Stocks
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares on the Rise Today
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares on the Rise Today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 371.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.7 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at 367 and closed at 366.4. The stock reached a high of 374.15 and a low of 365. The market capitalization stood at 360619.01 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was 380.4 and the low was 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1113316 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:34:24 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc's stock fluctuated between 374.45 and 372.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 373.2, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 372.2 and 371.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1374.08Support 1372.18
Resistance 2375.22Support 2371.42
Resistance 3375.98Support 3370.28
22 May 2024, 01:10:02 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in NTPC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:09:00 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of 370.65 and a high of 377.35 during the current day's trading session.

22 May 2024, 12:46:31 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.98% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 71.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at 373.9, up by 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:41:23 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 376.07 and 372.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 372.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 376.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1375.15Support 1373.2
Resistance 2376.1Support 2372.2
Resistance 3377.1Support 3371.25
22 May 2024, 12:27:48 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days362.08
10 Days356.77
20 Days357.06
50 Days347.44
100 Days333.22
300 Days286.85
22 May 2024, 12:22:46 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:12:57 PM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹374.7, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹371.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 374.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 366.87 and 375.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 366.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 171.15% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 11 AM is 171.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 373.7, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:33:09 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 377.52 and 370.82 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 370.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 377.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1376.07Support 1372.87
Resistance 2378.13Support 2371.73
Resistance 3379.27Support 3369.67
22 May 2024, 11:23:46 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹374.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹371.9

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at 374.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 366.87 and 375.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 366.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:19:16 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.61% to reach 374.15. Among its peers, Power Grid Corporation of India is declining, whereas Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.1% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC374.152.250.61380.4171.9362800.76
Power Grid Corporation Of India324.95-0.5-0.15327.4172.54302223.12
Adani Green Energy1875.2516.50.892016.0816.0297045.69
Adani Power697.417.152.52691.95230.95268983.0
Tata Power448.056.351.44464.3204.25143241.22
22 May 2024, 11:01:10 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 1.35% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 10:45:05 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 183.42% higher than yesterday

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 183.42% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 376.05, up by 1.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:33:01 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 377.35 & a low of 370.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.52Support 1370.82
Resistance 2380.78Support 2367.38
Resistance 3384.22Support 3364.12
22 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59:54 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Today, NTPC's share price rose by 0.3% to reach 373, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Power Grid Corporation of India is declining, whereas Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are all seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.1% and up by 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
NTPC373.01.10.3380.4171.9361685.65
Power Grid Corporation Of India321.95-3.5-1.08327.4172.54299432.94
Adani Green Energy1873.6514.90.82016.0816.0296792.25
Adani Power701.020.753.05691.95230.95270371.49
Tata Power441.850.150.03464.3204.25141259.08
22 May 2024, 09:40:07 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:34:35 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹377, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹371.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of 375.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 379.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 379.23 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17:58 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at 374.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 113.67% to reach 374.00. Comparatively, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.55%
3 Months6.3%
6 Months48.8%
YTD19.56%
1 Year113.67%
22 May 2024, 08:51:36 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1376.15Support 1367.4
Resistance 2379.5Support 2362.0
Resistance 3384.9Support 3358.65
22 May 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
22 May 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13177 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00:25 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹366.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 374.15 & 365 yesterday to end at 366.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

