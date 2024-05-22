Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Shares on the Rise Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, NTPC opened at ₹367 and closed at ₹366.4. The stock reached a high of ₹374.15 and a low of ₹365. The market capitalization stood at ₹360619.01 crore. The 52-week high for NTPC was ₹380.4 and the low was ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 1113316 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc's stock fluctuated between 374.45 and 372.55 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 373.2, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 372.2 and 371.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|374.08
|Support 1
|372.18
|Resistance 2
|375.22
|Support 2
|371.42
|Resistance 3
|375.98
|Support 3
|370.28
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in NTPC indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC share price live: Today's Price range
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: NTPC stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹370.65 and a high of ₹377.35 during the current day's trading session.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 71.98% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 12 AM is 71.98% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹373.9, up by 0.54%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upmove, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further declines in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 376.07 and 372.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 372.87 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 376.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|375.15
|Support 1
|373.2
|Resistance 2
|376.1
|Support 2
|372.2
|Resistance 3
|377.1
|Support 3
|371.25
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|362.08
|10 Days
|356.77
|20 Days
|357.06
|50 Days
|347.44
|100 Days
|333.22
|300 Days
|286.85
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc Short Term and Long Term Trends
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Ntpc share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹374.7, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹371.9
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹374.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹366.87 and ₹375.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹366.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 171.15% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The volume of NTPC traded until 11 AM is 171.15% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹373.7, up by 0.48%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upmove, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 377.52 and 370.82 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 370.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 377.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|376.07
|Support 1
|372.87
|Resistance 2
|378.13
|Support 2
|371.73
|Resistance 3
|379.27
|Support 3
|369.67
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc trading at ₹374.1, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹371.9
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc share price is at ₹374.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹366.87 and ₹375.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹366.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 375.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Today, NTPC's stock price increased by 0.61% to reach ₹374.15. Among its peers, Power Grid Corporation of India is declining, whereas Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, and Tata Power are experiencing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.01% and 0.1% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|NTPC
|374.15
|2.25
|0.61
|380.4
|171.9
|362800.76
|Power Grid Corporation Of India
|324.95
|-0.5
|-0.15
|327.4
|172.54
|302223.12
|Adani Green Energy
|1875.25
|16.5
|0.89
|2016.0
|816.0
|297045.69
|Adani Power
|697.4
|17.15
|2.52
|691.95
|230.95
|268983.0
|Tata Power
|448.05
|6.35
|1.44
|464.3
|204.25
|143241.22
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 1.35% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 183.42% higher than yesterday
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The volume of NTPC traded until 10 AM is 183.42% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹376.05, up by 1.12%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc touched a high of 377.35 & a low of 370.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.52
|Support 1
|370.82
|Resistance 2
|380.78
|Support 2
|367.38
|Resistance 3
|384.22
|Support 3
|364.12
NTPC
NTPC
NTPC
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.56%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Ntpc indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹377, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹371.9
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Ntpc has surpassed the first resistance of ₹375.62 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹379.23. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹379.23 then there can be further positive price movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.56% and is currently trading at ₹374.00. Over the past year, NTPC shares have gained 113.67% to reach ₹374.00. Comparatively, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.55%
|3 Months
|6.3%
|6 Months
|48.8%
|YTD
|19.56%
|1 Year
|113.67%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|376.15
|Support 1
|367.4
|Resistance 2
|379.5
|Support 2
|362.0
|Resistance 3
|384.9
|Support 3
|358.65
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13177 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹366.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹374.15 & ₹365 yesterday to end at ₹366.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
