Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 408.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.5 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 409.85 and closed at 408.7. The stock reached a high of 410 and a low of 402.4. NTPC has a market capitalization of 391260.48 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between 215.6 and 426.35. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 153,786.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1408.25Support 1400.45
Resistance 2413.05Support 2397.45
Resistance 3416.05Support 3392.65
23 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 450.0, 11.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 271.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 500.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121110
    Buy7788
    Hold1110
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20829 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 153 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹408.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 410 & 402.4 yesterday to end at 403.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

