Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹338 and closed slightly lower at ₹337.65. The stock experienced a high of ₹343.8 and a low of ₹331.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹323,141.4 crore, NTPC's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹293.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 615,959 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹464.0, 39.21% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹500.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.07% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 506 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹343.8 & ₹331.35 yesterday to end at ₹333.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend