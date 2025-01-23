Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹327.45 and closed at ₹324.25, experiencing a high of ₹327.45 and a low of ₹317.45. The market capitalization stands at ₹312,620.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹448.30 and a low of ₹296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 372,560 shares. The stock showed fluctuations within a relatively narrow range, indicating moderate trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹327.45 & ₹317.45 yesterday to end at ₹322.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.