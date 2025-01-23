Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 324.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 322.45 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 327.45 and closed at 324.25, experiencing a high of 327.45 and a low of 317.45. The market capitalization stands at 312,620.50 crore, with a 52-week high of 448.30 and a low of 296.85. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 372,560 shares. The stock showed fluctuations within a relatively narrow range, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 15318 k

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.31% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 372 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc closed at ₹324.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 327.45 & 317.45 yesterday to end at 322.45. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

