Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jul 23 2024 09:29:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.90 -0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 502.90 -0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 376.75 0.86%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 881.45 0.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.80 -0.80%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 373.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at 365, closed at 364.5 with a high of 377.25 and a low of 362.2. The market capitalization stood at 362218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 395 and 185.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 888050 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:30:43 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹376.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹373.55

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 376.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 364.82 and 379.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 364.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 379.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17:50 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at 374.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 91.44% to 374.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.97%
3 Months-0.35%
6 Months21.19%
YTD20.04%
1 Year91.44%
23 Jul 2024, 09:02:03 AM IST

Top Gainers and Losers today on 22 July, 2024: Grasim Industries, NTPC, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-22-july-2024-grasim-industries-ntpc-wipro-kotak-mahindra-bank-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11721644397789.html

23 Jul 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1379.72Support 1364.82
Resistance 2385.93Support 2356.13
Resistance 3394.62Support 3349.92
23 Jul 2024, 08:30:37 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 414.0, 10.83% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 495.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11101110
    Buy8888
    Hold1100
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 Jul 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18440 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 888 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:02:00 AM IST

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 377.25 & 362.2 yesterday to end at 373.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue