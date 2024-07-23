Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹365, closed at ₹364.5 with a high of ₹377.25 and a low of ₹362.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹362218.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹395 and ₹185.8 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 888050 shares traded.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹376.75, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹373.55
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹376.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹364.82 and ₹379.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹364.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 379.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: The share price of NTPC has increased by 0.25% and is currently trading at ₹374.50. Over the past year, NTPC shares have surged by 91.44% to ₹374.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.59% to 24,509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.97%
|3 Months
|-0.35%
|6 Months
|21.19%
|YTD
|20.04%
|1 Year
|91.44%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|379.72
|Support 1
|364.82
|Resistance 2
|385.93
|Support 2
|356.13
|Resistance 3
|394.62
|Support 3
|349.92
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹414.0, 10.83% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹495.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|10
|11
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18440 k
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 888 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹364.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.25 & ₹362.2 yesterday to end at ₹373.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend