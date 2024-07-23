LIVE UPDATES

Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Trade

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 373.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376.75 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.