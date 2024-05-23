Hello User
Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : Ntpc stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 373.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 374.4 per share. Investors should monitor Ntpc stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at 375.65 and closed at 371.9. The high for the day was 377.35, while the low was 370.65. The market capitalization stood at 362073.51 crore. The 52-week high for Ntpc is 380.4 and the low is 171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 484476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc trading at ₹374.4, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹373.9

Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at 374.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 370.32 and 377.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 370.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at 372.90. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 114.67% to 372.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.46%
3 Months8.84%
6 Months47.39%
YTD20.15%
1 Year114.67%
23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.07Support 1370.32
Resistance 2380.58Support 2367.08
Resistance 3383.82Support 3363.57
23 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 370.0, 0.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 258.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 415.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8888
    Hold0000
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell1111
23 May 2024, 08:29 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13177 k

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.

23 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Ntpc Share Price Today Live: Ntpc closed at ₹371.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 377.35 & 370.65 yesterday to end at 371.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

