Ntpc share price Today Live Updates : NTPC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Ntpc opened at ₹375.65 and closed at ₹371.9. The high for the day was ₹377.35, while the low was ₹370.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹362073.51 crore. The 52-week high for Ntpc is ₹380.4 and the low is ₹171.9. The BSE volume for the day was 484476 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Ntpc Share Price Live Updates: Ntpc share price is at ₹374.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹370.32 and ₹377.07 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹370.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 377.07 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The NTPC share price has dropped by -0.27% and is currently trading at ₹372.90. Over the past year, NTPC shares have seen a significant increase of 114.67% to ₹372.90. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22,614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.46%
|3 Months
|8.84%
|6 Months
|47.39%
|YTD
|20.15%
|1 Year
|114.67%
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Ntpc on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.07
|Support 1
|370.32
|Resistance 2
|380.58
|Support 2
|367.08
|Resistance 3
|383.82
|Support 3
|363.57
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹370.0, 0.91% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹258.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹415.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 1113 k.
Ntpc Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.35 & ₹370.65 yesterday to end at ₹371.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend